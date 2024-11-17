Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli's performance will be crucial for India's success in the upcoming series against Australia, according to Clarke.

Kohli, who has a remarkable record in Australia, is also on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs scored by an Indian against Australia on their home ground.

Kohli's past performances and Rishabh Pant's previous heroics could be game-changers in the series.

The much-awaited series will begin on November 22 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Kohli will be critical to India's chances in BGT: Clarke

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:36 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Former Australian cricket captain, Michael Clarke, has given his opinion on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He feels that for India to win this prestigious series, Virat Kohli has to be the top run-scorer. The much-awaited series will begin on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium, adding another chapter to the historic rivalry of India and Australia.

Stellar performance

Kohli's impressive track record in Australia

Clarke also emphasized on Kohli's brilliant record in Australia. "Virat Kohli's record in Australia is phenomenal. I actually think his record is better than what it is in India," Clarke told TAB. He added for India to win the series, Kohli has to be the highest run-scorer with Rishabh Pant following him closely. This prediction highlights how crucial both players could be in the upcoming matches.

Record chase

Kohli's pursuit of Tendulkar's record

The upcoming series gives Kohli a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs scored by an Indian batter against Australia on their home ground. To accomplish this, Kohli requires 557 runs from the five Test matches. So far, he has scored 1,352 runs from 13 Tests at an average of 54.08 in Australia, while Tendulkar leads with 1,809 runs from 20 Tests at an average of 53.20.

Performance analysis

Kohli's performance against Australia and recent struggles

Despite his phenomenal record against Australia, Kohli has struggled in the longest format of the game this year. He scored under 100 runs in the series against New Zealand and averages a mere 22.72 from six matches this year. However, in his 25 Test matches career against Australia, he has scored a commendable 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48 with eight centuries to his name. Six of his tons have come Down Under (50s: 4).

Form check

Kohli's form and Pant's previous heroics

Kohli, who has only scored one Test half-century this year - 70 against New Zealand in Bengaluru, will be under pressure to deliver in the upcoming series. His last Test century came in July 2023 against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Pant is remembered for his fearless match-winning knock of an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls during India's last tour of Australia at the Gabba in January 2021.

DYK

A historic series win in 2018-19

Kohli scripted history in the 2018-19 tour of Australia, becoming the first Asian skipper to record a Test series win Down Under. India clinched the four-match affair 2-1 as Kohli scored 282 runs at 40.29. Meanwhile, India replicated their heroics in the 2020-21 Australia tour, recording a Test series win by the same margin. However, Kohli only played the opening game in that series.