Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under
Ahead of the all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia, Gautam Gambhir has thrown his full weight behind senior batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The endorsement comes despite recent doubts over their form after India's historic 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home. Both the players managed a solitary half-century each in India's recently-concluded home Test season.
Gambhir dismisses concerns over Kohli and Rohit's form
In the 10 innings against New Zealand and Bangladesh at home, Rohit scored 133 runs with just one score above 25, averaging a paltry 13.30. Kohli had a lackluster season as well, having scored 192 runs in as many outings for an average of 21.33. However, Gambhir brushed aside any worries about their form at a press conference saying, "I have got no concerns whatever over Virat and Rohit."
Gambhir praises Kohli and Rohit's resilience
Further praising the resilience of Kohli and Rohit, Gambhir said, "I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to achieve a lot in future as well." He stressed on their continued dedication to the sport and hunger for more, especially after what happened in the recent series.
Gambhir on team transition
With both Kohli (36) and Rohit (37) having crossed the 35-mark, the Indian Test side will hitting the transition soon. However, Gambhir brushed off such worries saying, "Look, honestly I'm not even thinking that the team is in transition and that kind of stuff." He said he is looking forward to the next five-Test matches in Australia and believes in the squad's potential for future success.