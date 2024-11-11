Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent slump in form, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have received strong backing from former player, Gambhir.

Kohli and Rohit fared poorly in India's home Test season

Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under

By Parth Dhall 02:52 pm Nov 11, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Ahead of the all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia, Gautam Gambhir has thrown his full weight behind senior batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The endorsement comes despite recent doubts over their form after India's historic 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home. Both the players managed a solitary half-century each in India's recently-concluded home Test season.

Unfazed confidence

Gambhir dismisses concerns over Kohli and Rohit's form

In the 10 innings against New Zealand and Bangladesh at home, Rohit scored 133 runs with just one score above 25, averaging a paltry 13.30. Kohli had a lackluster season as well, having scored 192 runs in as many outings for an average of 21.33. However, Gambhir brushed aside any worries about their form at a press conference saying, "I have got no concerns whatever over Virat and Rohit."

Resilient duo

Gambhir praises Kohli and Rohit's resilience

Further praising the resilience of Kohli and Rohit, Gambhir said, "I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to achieve a lot in future as well." He stressed on their continued dedication to the sport and hunger for more, especially after what happened in the recent series.

Transition talk

Gambhir on team transition

With both Kohli (36) and Rohit (37) having crossed the 35-mark, the Indian Test side will hitting the transition soon. However, Gambhir brushed off such worries saying, "Look, honestly I'm not even thinking that the team is in transition and that kind of stuff." He said he is looking forward to the next five-Test matches in Australia and believes in the squad's potential for future success.