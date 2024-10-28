Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Josh Inglis's impressive domestic cricket form, George Bailey confirmed he won't be opening for Australia in the BGT.

Instead, Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Bancroft are the top contenders for the role, with their performances in the upcoming Australia A matches against India A being a key factor.

Bailey also expressed interest in developing more Australian left-arm spinners, inspired by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner's success in the subcontinent.

Bailey acknowledged Inglis's exceptional form in domestic cricket (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

Josh Inglis won't open for Australia in BGT: George Bailey

What's the story Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, has ruled out the possibility of Josh Inglis opening the batting in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Bailey's statement comes amid speculation over who will partner Usman Khawaja, with Steve Smith set to return to his preferred No. 4 position. Despite Inglis's impressive form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Bailey has ruled him out as a potential opener for this series.

Performance assessment

Bailey praises Inglis's form but rules out opener role

Bailey acknowledged Inglis's exceptional form in domestic cricket but clarified that he isn't being considered for the opener's role in the short term. He said, "There's no doubt that his form is really fantastic at the moment and the ability to jump back into domestic cricket and dominate has been fantastic." However, he did hint at a potential reward for Inglis's performances in future series if appropriate opportunities arise.

Selection criteria

Bailey emphasizes consistency in selection for opener role

Bailey stressed on the need for consistency while choosing an opener for the five-match Test series against India. He stressed they have three players who open for their state and one who bats at three, which is why they are looking at performance and not position. "We're looking for performance. The standard of cricket is pretty high, so that's always a great opportunity seeing how players interact in a different team to what they're used to," Bailey said.

Potential openers

Bailey identifies potential contenders for opener role

Bailey named Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Bancroft as prime contenders for the opener's role. The players will get an opportunity to prove their mettle and form in the upcoming Australia A matches against India A. Bailey also named Nathan McSweeney as a potential contender for the vacant batting slots, owing to his brilliant show in the ongoing Sheffield Shield.

Spin development

Bailey expresses interest in nurturing left-arm spinners

Apart from batting, Bailey also showed interest in producing more Australian left-arm spinners. He was inspired by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner's recent success in the subcontinent. "I am happy to very much throw it out there that it is an incredible skill set in the subcontinent and we have seen that for many years," said Bailey, hinting at a future focus for Australian cricket.