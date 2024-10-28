Josh Inglis won't open for Australia in BGT: George Bailey
Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, has ruled out the possibility of Josh Inglis opening the batting in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Bailey's statement comes amid speculation over who will partner Usman Khawaja, with Steve Smith set to return to his preferred No. 4 position. Despite Inglis's impressive form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Bailey has ruled him out as a potential opener for this series.
Bailey praises Inglis's form but rules out opener role
Bailey acknowledged Inglis's exceptional form in domestic cricket but clarified that he isn't being considered for the opener's role in the short term. He said, "There's no doubt that his form is really fantastic at the moment and the ability to jump back into domestic cricket and dominate has been fantastic." However, he did hint at a potential reward for Inglis's performances in future series if appropriate opportunities arise.
Bailey emphasizes consistency in selection for opener role
Bailey stressed on the need for consistency while choosing an opener for the five-match Test series against India. He stressed they have three players who open for their state and one who bats at three, which is why they are looking at performance and not position. "We're looking for performance. The standard of cricket is pretty high, so that's always a great opportunity seeing how players interact in a different team to what they're used to," Bailey said.
Bailey identifies potential contenders for opener role
Bailey named Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Bancroft as prime contenders for the opener's role. The players will get an opportunity to prove their mettle and form in the upcoming Australia A matches against India A. Bailey also named Nathan McSweeney as a potential contender for the vacant batting slots, owing to his brilliant show in the ongoing Sheffield Shield.
Bailey expresses interest in nurturing left-arm spinners
Apart from batting, Bailey also showed interest in producing more Australian left-arm spinners. He was inspired by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner's recent success in the subcontinent. "I am happy to very much throw it out there that it is an incredible skill set in the subcontinent and we have seen that for many years," said Bailey, hinting at a future focus for Australian cricket.