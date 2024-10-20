Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand clinched their first Test win against India since 1988, with a massive 356-run lead in the first innings.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in Bengaluru (Image source X/@BLACKCAPS)

NZ win their first Test in India since 1988: Stats

Oct 20, 2024

What's the story In a record-breaking feat, New Zealand beat India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The visitors successfully chased down 107 on Day 5 despite India's strong comeback. India, who perished for a record 46, recovered well to score 462 in the second innings. Nevertheless, NZ have claimed their maiden Test win in India in the 21st century.

Match

How the match panned out

India struggled under overcast conditions after electing to bat first. They were bowled out for a record low of 46. The Kiws, on the other hand, took a massive lead after racking up 402. Rachin Ravindra slammed a ton. In an anti-climax, India raced to 462 in quick time, with Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant starring for them. However, NZ eventually chased down 107.

Record

A historic win for New Zealand

As mentioned, New Zealand have claimed their first Test win against India in the 21st century. It is worth noting that NZ's last Test win in India came in November 1988, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They had been winless in the format in India ever since. New Zealand's first and only other Test win in India came in October 1969.

Lead

NZ's massive 356-run lead

NZ claimed a massive 356-run lead against India after the first innings. This is now the joint fourth-biggest lead taken by a visiting team against India in India (Test cricket). In 1948, India conceded a 356-run lead to the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium. Notably, WI top this list with a 490-run lead against India in Kolkata in 1958.

Knocks

India ride on Sarfaraz, Pant's knocks

India resumed Day 4 on 231/3 and rode on majestic knocks from Sarfaraz and Pant. India were 408/3 at one stage before the Kiwi quicks got into the act and picked seven wickets for just 54 runs. Sarfaraz departed for a 195-ball 150, while Pant fell short of a much-deserved century (99). The duo batted with precision under considerable pressure.

Sarfaraz

Duck and hundred in same Test

Sarfaraz, who scored a duck in the first innings, brought up his maiden Test century on Day 4. As per Cricbuzz, this was the 22nd instance of a batter registering a duck and a hundred in the same Test. Sarfaraz also became the third Indian with a duck and 150-plus score in the same Test for India.

Pant

Pant dismissed for 99

Pant, India's top-scorer in the first innings, also showcased his prowess on Day 4. Pant was looking well set for his seventh Test century. However, he was denied the same by William O'Rourke. His 99 consisted of 9 fours and 5 sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Pant is now the fourth wicket-keeper to be dismissed on 99 in Tests.

Information

Fastest Indian wicket-keeper to 2,500 Test runs

Earlier, Pant made history by becoming the fastest Indian wicket-keeper batter to score 2,500 runs in Tests. Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, ahead of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (69 innings) and Farokh Engineer (82 innings).

Total

India's lowest total in home Tests

As mentioned, India were bowled out for 46, now their lowest-ever Test total at home. India recorded their third-lowest total overall in the longest format, only behind 36 against Australia in Adelaide (2020) and 42 against England at Lord's (1974). According to Cricbuzz, it was the first instance of four of the top seven Indian batters departing for a duck in a home Test.

Records

Pant and his uncanny record

As per Cricbuzz, Pant now has the third-most dismissals in 90s in Tests for India. With seven, he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (10) and Rahul Dravid (9). Pant and Dhoni are the only wicket-keepers to have been dismissed in the 90s five or more times. Notably, Pant scored a fifty-plu score in fifth successive third innings of a Test.

Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra's maiden Test ton in Asia

Despite losing two quick wickets (second innings), NZ were aided by a fine knock from Rachin Ravindra. He brought up his century off just 124 balls in the 80th over. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Rachin for a 157-ball 134 (13 fours and 4 sixes). He scored the first century by a NZ batter in India since Ross Taylor's 113 at the same venue in 2012.

Kohli

Fourth Indian with 9,000 Test runs

Kohli, who recorded a duck in the first innings, raced to a quickfire half-century. He was dismissed for 70(102). Shortly after reaching his fifty, he became the fourth Indian with 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli is only behind Tendulkar (15,921), Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in terms of Test runs among Indians. Kohli completed 9,000 runs in his 197th inning.

Rohit

A fine half-century from Rohit Sharma

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out with a positive intent despite conceding a massive lead. They played on merit and added a 72-run opening stand. Although Jaiswal departed, Rohit played his strokes while seeing out Ajaz Patel. He brought up his half-century after smashing Matt Henry for consecutive boundaries. Patel dismissed Rohit for 52, which came off 63 balls (4s-8 6s-1).

Chase

How NZ chased 107 to win Bengaluru Test

Emotions were high on Day 5 after Bumrah sent back NZ skipper Tom Latham for a duck in the first over. Bumrah also dismissed Devon Conway for 17(39), inspiring hope in the Indian camp. However, Will Young (48* off 76 balls) and Rachin (39* off 46 balls) helped the Kiwis chase down 107 with ease. The former scored the winning run.

Henry

Matt Henry demolishes India with fifer, completes 100 Test wickets

Pacer Matt Henry laid the foundation for New Zealand's win with an incredible five-wicket haul in the first innings. Henry's 5/15 are now the fourth-best innings figures (Tests) for New Zealand pacers in India. As per Cricbuzz, Henry also became is the joint second-fastest to 100 Test wickets for NZ with Neil Wagner (26 matches). Only Richard Hadlee (25) is ahead of the duo.

Southee

Tim Southee's incredible knock

Tim Southee, who took two wickets in the match, also shone with the bat. He scored 65 off 73 balls (5 fours and 4 sixes) in the first innings. His big hits against both pacers and spinners were on display. Southee's third maximum in the first innings took his total tally to 92, going past Virender Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket.

Information

NZ's 14th Test win against India

Despite losing in Bengaluru, India have an edge over NZ in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 63 Test encounters, with the Kiwis winning 14. India have beaten the Kiwis 22 times.