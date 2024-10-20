The Maharashtra skipper powered his side after Mumbai scored 441

Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his seventh First-Class ton

What's the story Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has slammed his seventh century in First-Class cricket. Gaikwad reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The Maharashtra skipper bolstered his side after they lost Siddhesh Veer early on. Notably, Mumbai were bowled out for 441 in the first innings.

Gaikwad came to bat at number three to face the innings's third delivery. Shardul Thakur dismissed opener Siddhesh Veer, which exposed Gaikwad to the middle. The latter added a double-century stand with Sachin Dhas to power Maharashtra past 200. By lunch, Gaikwad had gathered 114 runs off 122 balls (14 fours and 2 sixes).

As mentioned, Gaikwad has raced to his seventh century in FC cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. In 35 matches, the Maharashtra batter has propelled past 2,400 runs in red-ball cricket. He carries an average of over 43. Gaikwad, who has represented India in six ODIs and 23 T20Is, is yet to feature in Test cricket.