Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra, who debuted in 2021, is excited to play in Bengaluru, where his Indian roots lie.

Despite being raised in Wellington, he cherishes his Indian heritage and has fond memories of scoring a century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With an impressive average of 50.98 in nine Tests, including a century and three half-centuries, Ravindra is gearing up for the upcoming Test against India on October 16.

Ravindra has family ties with Bengaluru (Image source: X/@ICC)

Rachin Ravindra's Bengaluru connection adds significance to upcoming Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:36 am Oct 15, 202409:36 am

What's the story New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is looking forward to the opening Test against hosts India in Bengaluru as he has family ties with the city. His parents, Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa, are from Bengaluru and his grandparents still live there. The left-handed batter hopes that many of his family members will be in the crowd during the match. Here are further details.

Family presence

Ravindra cherishes family support at Bengaluru Test

Ravindra, who debuted for New Zealand in 2021, has been a consistent performer for the team. He told PTI that his father will be flying from Wellington to see him play in Bengaluru. "There'll be a bunch of them in the crowd and I know Dad will be here watching. So those moments, you know, you pinch yourself on the journey," said Ravindra.

Heritage pride

Ravindra's pride in Indian heritage and Bengaluru memories

Despite being born and raised in Wellington, Ravindra takes immense pride in his Indian roots. He finds it special to play where many of his family members are based. The New Zealand cricketer also has fond memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, having scored a century against Pakistan during an ODI World Cup match and represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Career highlights

Ravindra's impressive cricket journey and upcoming challenges

Since his Test debut against India in Kanpur, Ravindra has scored 672 runs in nine Tests at an average of 50.98, including one century and three half-centuries. His spin bowling has also helped New Zealand with a total of 10 Test wickets. The first Test between India and New Zealand will begin on October 16. India are the favorites after their recent 2-0 triumph over Bangladesh.