In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Bengal's Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed put on a stellar performance.

Mukesh, with 190 career wickets, added to his tally by dismissing Aryan Juyal and Siddarth Yadav, while Shahbaz broke two significant partnerships and is now just two wickets shy of his 100th First-Class scalp.

Mukesh having a successful Duleep Trophy and Shahbaz performing well in the IPL 2024 season.

Mukesh Kumar has been in top form (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal's Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed shine

By Rajdeep Saha 01:37 pm Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Bengal's Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed shone in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season Elite, Group C clash held in Lucknow. After Bengal scored 311 in their 1st innings, UP were bundled out for 292 runs as the former gained a 19-run lead. Pacer Mukesh continued his impressive form, taking 4/43 from 20.4 overs. Spinner Shahbaz claimed 4/96 from his 34 overs.

Bowling

A commendable show from the two

Shahbaz broke the 83-run stand for the opening wicket by dismissing Swastik Chikara for 43 runs. Chikara was trapped LBW. Another 59-run stand (3rd wicket) was broken by Shahbaz, who trapped Nitish Rana this time. Mukesh got into the act by dismissing opener Aryan Juyal (92). Thereafter, the two continued to put UP under pressure. Mukesh picked the final wicket of Siddarth Yadav (73).

Stats

12th four-fer for in-form Mukesh

Mukesh shone in the 2024 Duleep Trophy with 15 wickets under his belt. He also took a fifer in the Irani Cup clash for Rest of India against Mumbai. Playing his 48th First-Class match, Mukesh has raced to 190 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 12th four-wicket haul in FC cricket.

Information

Shahbaz is closing in on 100 FC scalps

Haryana-born Shahbaz is closing in on 100 FC scalps. The all-rounder owns 98 wickets. This was his 5th four-fer in FC cricket. Shahbaz last played in the IPL 2024 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.