Ollie Pope hails Root and Brook after England stunned Pakistan

What's the story England cricket team captain, Ollie Pope, hailed his team's remarkable innings triumph against Pakistan in Multan. He especially lauded the major contributions of "two greedy Yorkshiremen," referring to Harry Brook and Joe Root. This win is the latest in a series of impressive victories for England on foreign soil, after their success in Rawalpindi two years ago and Hyderabad earlier this year.

England's resilient response to Pakistan's massive score

Despite Pakistan posting a daunting total of 556/10 while batting first, England showed an incredible fight. They came back with a mammoth 823/7 (declared), taking a 267-run lead. This was mainly due to Brook's record-breaking individual score of 317 and Root's career-best 262. Their efforts paved the way for England's bowlers to win by an innings and 47 runs on Day 5 morning.

Pope praises Brook and Root's performance

Pope also acknowledged the importance of this victory, saying "Everyone knows what a special win that was. It's been a serious effort." He also praised Brook and Root for their brilliant batting, saying "We've got two greedy Yorkshiremen and they did exactly that. What they did was seriously special and a joy to watch." This is the first time any team has won by such a margin after conceding 500 runs.

Pope highlights England's strategy

Pope stressed on the importance of concentrating on the process instead of the result during matches. He said, "Especially if we're behind we know if we can rock up, give absolutely 100%, chase the ball as hard as we can in the field and do those small things, then the bigger things will look after themselves." He feels this has helped England's recent run of victories.