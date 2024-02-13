Shamar Joseph had a historic debut in International cricket for West Indies

ICC Player of the Month (January): Shamar Joseph bags honor

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:22 pm Feb 13, 202407:22 pm

What's the story West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph had a great debut month by bagging the ICC Player of the Month award for January 2024. His heroics in the Australia Test series were too much to be ignored. The youngster pipped Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood and England's Ollie Pope to the prestigious award. Recently, Joseph also bagged a couple of contracts across T20 leagues.

Why does this story matter?

The ICC acknowledges brilliant performances every month in men's and women's categories internationally, and therefore, those players are nominated. Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month. They have been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021. Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.

Historic spell

Shamar scripted history with his 7/68 in the Brisbane Test

Shamar's match-winning 7/68 against Australia in the second innings in Brisbane was historic. It propelled the WI to their maiden Test win over Australia since 2003. His spell handed the Caribbean their first Test win Down Under since 1997. WI finally ended Australia's unbeaten streak in Day/Night Tests. Shamar became just the fourth WI bowler to claim a Test seven-wicket haul on Australian soil.

Debut series

A dream debut series in Australia

Shamar returned with 13 wickets in two Tests against Australia. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, behind Hazlewood's 14 wickets. Shamar made a dream start to his Test career. He scored 36 while batting at number 11 in the first innings of the opening Test in Adelaide. He then dismissed Steve Smith with his very first delivery in international cricket.

Debut

Shamar began his Test journey with a fifer

Shamar became the second WI bowler to claim a wicket with his first delivery. He also became the 11th WI bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut. He is now the first WI bowler to claim a Test debut fifer in Australia. Overall, the 24-year-old became just the 10th visiting bowler to take five or more wickets on his Test debut Down Under.

T20 leagues

Shamar will feature in the upcoming PSL and IPL

Shamar will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming PSL as a replacement player for Gust Atkinson. He will play the entirety of the league phase before the Englishman returns. IPL franchise Lukcnow Super Giants recently announced him as their new signing for Rs. 3 crores. He will replace Mark Wood in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Amy Hunter

Hunter wins the ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Ireland's Amy Hunter takes home the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for January 2024. She beat Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney to the prestigious award. Notably, she became the youngest in men's and women's cricket to slam a century in both ODIs and T20Is (18y, 107d). Hunter slammed a 101* against Zimbabwe. Overall, she had amassed 220 runs in the T20I series.

Do you know?

Shamar, who was named the ICC Player of the Month for January 2024 for his heroics in the Australia Test series, is the first-ever West Indies cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award in the men's category.