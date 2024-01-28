Spell

A sensational spell from Shamar

Chasing 216, Australia were comfortably placed at 113/2 as Steve Smith and Cameron Green had settled their feet. Then came the Shamar storm as he dismissed Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey in no time, reducing the Aussies to 136/6. He dismissed Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to dent the hosts even further. Shamar rattled Josh Hazlewood's stumps to seal WI's win.

Elite list

Fourth WI bowler to accomplish this feat

Meanwhile, Shamar became just the fourth WI bowler to claim a Test seven-wicket haul on Australian soil. He has joined Curtly Ambrose (7/25 in Perth, 1993), Andy Roberts (7/54 in Perth, 1975), and Gerry Gomez (7/55 in Sydney, 1952) in the elite list. Joseph also recorded the best figures by a visiting bowler in Australia in this century.

Stats

Second fifer for Shamar

This was Shamar's second five-wicket haul in Tests as he claimed 5/94 in the series opener, which marked his international debut. He became the first WI bowler to claim a Test debut fifer in Australia. Notably, the young pacer had played just five First-Class games before making his debut. He returned with 21 wickets in those matches at an impressive average of 21.80.

Numbers

Here are his overall numbers

With 13 wickets at 17.30, Shamar finished his debut series as the second-highest wicket-taker. He is only behind Josh Hazlewood's 14 scalps. With the bat, he played an important 36-run knock in the opener. Notably, Shamar dismissed Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket. He became the second WI bowler to claim a wicket with his first delivery in Test cricket.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Though Australia also suffered a top-order collapse, Usman Khawaja (75), Carey (65), and Cummins (64*) powered them to 289/9d. WI's second innings ended at 193 as Australia had to chase 216. Steve Smith's 91* went in vain as Australia were folded for 207.

Triumph

Historic win for WI

While this WI's maiden Test win over the Aussies since 2003, they have claimed their maiden Test win Down Under since 1997. This is also Australia's maiden defeat in Day-Night Tests. Meanwhile, this was also WI's maiden win in Day-Night Tests. They suffered defeats in all their previous four games in this regard.