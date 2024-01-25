India vs England, 1st Test: Ben Stokes leads from front
Ben Stokes played a captain's knock as England perished for 246 against India in the 1st innings of the 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Stokes was England's only half-centurion as the rest of the England batters succumbed to spin on Day 1. His 70-run knock helped England recover from 137/6. Stokes batted well with tail-enders in day's second half.
A rescuing knock from Stokes
Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed departed quickly following the Jonny Bairstow-Joe Root stand (61) for the fourth wicket. While Stokes held one end, debutant Tom Hartley smashed a quickfire 23. The former then leveled up, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. He took England past 240 and smashed an 88-ball 70 (6 fours and 3 sixes). It was his 31st Test half-century.
Fifth Test fifty against India
Stokes, playing his 98th Test, smashed his fifth half-century against India in the format. He also owns a ton against them. Notably, as many as four of his five half-centuries against India have come away from home. During the knock, Stokes went past 800 Test runs against India. Overall, he has raced to 6,187 runs in the format.