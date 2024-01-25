Stokes

A rescuing knock from Stokes

Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed departed quickly following the Jonny Bairstow-Joe Root stand (61) for the fourth wicket. While Stokes held one end, debutant Tom Hartley smashed a quickfire 23. The former then leveled up, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. He took England past 240 and smashed an 88-ball 70 (6 fours and 3 sixes). It was his 31st Test half-century.

Stokes

Fifth Test fifty against India

Stokes, playing his 98th Test, smashed his fifth half-century against India in the format. He also owns a ton against them. Notably, as many as four of his five half-centuries against India have come away from home. During the knock, Stokes went past 800 Test runs against India. Overall, he has raced to 6,187 runs in the format.