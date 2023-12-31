NewsBytes Test XI of 2023: Williamson, Jadeja among others star

NewsBytes Test XI of 2023: Williamson, Jadeja among others star

By Parth Dhall 05:31 pm Dec 31, 2023

Kane Williamson smashed four Test tons in 2023

The year 2023 saw the resurgence of One-Day Internationals due to the ICC Cricket World Cup that concluded in November. Test cricket ran in the background in the year's first half. The high-voltage World Test Championship final between India and Australia was one of the highlights. From Usman Khawaja to Pat Cummins, several stars stamped their authority in the format this year.

Khawaja, Head open the innings

Usman Khawaja, who leads the runs column in Test cricket this year, opens the innings of the NewsBytes Test XI (2023). Khawaja finished as the only batter with over 1,000 Test runs (1,210) in 2023. His magnificent run included three tons. Travis Head, who opened the innings sporadically in the absence of Khawaja is the second opener. He slammed 919 Test runs at 41.77.

Williamson comes in at number three

New Zealand's Kane Williamson has had an injury-curtailed run of late. The right-handed batter slammed 695 runs from just seven Tests at 57.91. His tally of four Test centuries is the most for a batter in 2023. In March, Williamson scored his sixth Test double-century in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. He ended up scoring 215 off 296 balls (23 fours, 2 sixes).

Middle order includes Joe Root, Tom Blundell

England batter Joe Root and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell bolster our middle order. The former racked up 787 runs from eight Tests at a staggering average of 65.58. The tally includes two tons and five half-centuries. Meanwhile, Blundell shone among the wicket-keepers. The Kiwi batter smashed 433 runs from seven Tests at 36.08 with the help of one century and three fifties.

Jadeja, Ashwin star in all-rounders section

India's Ravindra Jadeja, who has been on song in the longest format, is among the all-rounders in the side. Jadeja took 33 wickets from seven games at 19.39 (two fifers and a 10-for). He averaged over 35 with the bat (281 runs). His compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin made merry with the ball (41 wickets at 17.02). With the bat, he slammed a half-century.

Cummins, Starc are the two seamers

Australian skipper Pat Cummins and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc are the two seamers in the side. Cummins finished as the highest wicket-taker among pacers in 2023 (42 wickets at 27.50). He also led Australia to the WTC final. Besides, there was a toss-up between Starc and England's Stuart Broad. Although both took the same number of wickets (38), Starc offers a left-arm angle.

Lyon took the most Test wickets in 2023

Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been picked as the third spinner over another pacer. He finished as the highest wicket-taker of 2023, having picked up 47 scalps from 10 Tests at 24.95. He took two fifers and a 10-for. Lyon also starred in Australia's WTC final win at the Oval. He took five wickets on a batting-friendly wicket.

NewsBytes men's Test XI of 2023

NewsBytes men's Test XI of 2023: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), and Nathan Lyon.