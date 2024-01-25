Record

10th Australian bowler to claim 50-plus Test wickets against WI

As mentioned, Lyon became the 10th Australian bowler to complete 50 Test wickets against the Windies. The veteran has achieved this feat in 11 Tests. Notably, among Australian spinners, Lyon is only behind legends like Shane Warne (65), and Stuart MacGill (60) who have already achieved 50-plus Test wickets against WI. The off-spinner owns two fifers and as many four-wickets hauls against them.

West Indies

Lyon registered this outrageous Test record

With his 50 wickets against West Indies, Lyon has claimed 50-plus Test wickets against six different nations. The off-spinner has scalped 121 wickets against England and 110 scalps against India. He has returned with 58, 50 and 56 wickets against Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa respectively. The only teams absent in this list are Bangladesh with 22 scalps and SL with 46 wickets.

Stats

Third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests

Lyon is Australia's third-most successful bowler in the longest format of the game. He is only behind Warne (708) and McGrath (563) in terms of wickets. He has returned with 513 scalps from 127 Tests at an average above 30. The veteran has claimed 23 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. Against WI, Lyon has scalped 50 wickets from 12 Tests.