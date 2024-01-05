Marnus Labuschagne slams his 18th Test half-century: Key stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Marnus Labuschagne slams his 18th Test half-century: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:42 pm Jan 05, 202412:42 pm

Labuschagne has smoked his 18th fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne made his presence felt for Australia on Day 3 of the third Test match at the SCG. Australia resumed the day on 116/2 with Labuschagne starting on an unbeaten 23. He went on to get a score of 60 in the end before being dismissed by Agha Salman. Labuschagne has smoked his 18th fifty in the format. We decode his stats.

2/4

A clutch 60-run knock from Labuschagne's blade

Labuschagne was instrumental on Day 2, adding a vital 38-run stand alongside Usman Khawaja after the Aussie openers put on 70. He built the innings on Day 3 alongside Steve Smith (38). Labuschagne and Smith added 79 runs for the third wicket. It was a composed knock from Labuschagne who played his natural game. He smashed six fours in his knock of 60.

3/4

Smith and Labuschagne fall in quick succession

Just when things were going well for the hosts, Pakistan fought back and dismissed the set players in Smith and Labuschagne. Australia were 187/2 but were reduced to 187/4. Mir Hamza dismissed Smith and in the next over, Salman castled Labuschagne.

4/4

Fifth 50-plus score against Pakistan for Labuschagne

Playing his 46th match, Labuschagne's 60 has taken him to 3,934 runs at 51.76. Besides his 18 fifties, the classy player also owns 11 hundreds. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 matches versus Pakistan, Labuschagne has scored 743 runs at 46.43. He slammed his fifth fifty-plus score. Earlier, Labuschagne crossed 2,500 runs at home on Day 1. He now has 2,542 runs at 65.17.