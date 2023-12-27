Shan Masood smokes his maiden Test fifty as captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:14 pm Dec 27, 202312:14 pm

Shan Masood slammed his eighth Test fifty (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Veteran batter Shan Masood has smoked his maiden Test fifty as Pakistan captain. The left-handed batter showcased remarkable intent in his side's first innings of the ongoing second Test against Australia in Melbourne. He ended up scoring 54 off 76 balls, a knock laced with three boundaries and a maximum. Overall, this was his eighth half-century in Test matches. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Masood

Responding to Australia's first innings total of 318, Pakistan lost their first wicket with 34 runs on the board as Masood arrived. He joined forces with opener Abdullah Shafique (62) as the duo added 90 runs. Masood was the aggressor in the partnership as he kept the scoring rate healthy. He, however, fell prey to Nathan Lyon soon after completing his fifty.

Limited appearances in Test cricket

Masood made his Test debut a decade ago. He played against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in October 2013. Despite smashing a half-century in his maiden Test innings, Masood couldn't cement his place in the Test side. The Pakistan batter had limited stints in Test cricket owing to multiple reasons. Masood returned to Pakistan's Test side last year.

A look at his numbers

In a career spanning over a decade, Masood has slammed 1,683 runs from 32 Tests at an average of 28.52. The tally includes four tons and eight half-centuries. The left-handed batter has 242 Test runs against Australia at 34.57. Masood has over 10,500 runs in First-Class cricket (161 matches), averaging nearly 40. He owns 25 tons and 48 half-centuries.