Australia closing in on victory over Pakistan at the SCG

By Rajdeep Saha 01:08 pm Jan 05, 202401:08 pm

Pakistan dismissed Australia for 299 after scoring 313 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Australia are in the driver's seat after Pakistan collapsed in their second innings in the third and final Test at the SCG on Friday. Day 3 had Australia resume their innings on 126/2. Australia were 205/5 at one stage before racing to 289/5. However, Pakistan dismissed them for 299, taking a slender lead. In their second innings, Pakistan are reeling at 68/7. Here's more.

A clutch 60-run knock from Labuschagne's blade

Labuschagne resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 23. He built the innings alongside Steve Smith (38). Labuschagne and Smith added 79 runs for the third wicket. It was a composed knock from Labuschagne who played his natural game. He smashed six fours in his knock of 60. Playing his 46th match, Labuschagne owns 3,934 runs at 51.76. He hammered his 18th fifty.

Pakistan fought back to pick three quick scalps

Australia were going well before Pakistan fought back and dismissed the set players in Smith and Labuschagne. Australia were 187/2 but were reduced to 187/4. Mir Hamza dismissed Smith and in the next over, Salman castled Labuschagne. Travis Head was the next to depart (205/5).

Australia fight with Marsh and Carey

Mitchell Marsh continued his purple patch with the bat as he hammered another fifty. Marsh and Alex Carey (38) were part of a defining 84-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marsh faced 113 balls for his 54. He put a price on his wicket and kept a calm head while building the innings. Carey supported him well and faced 58 deliveries for his 38.

Pakistan picked five wickets for 10 runs

Pakistan made sure to put a solid end to the Aussie innings. At 289/5, Australia were cruising along. Sajid Khan bowled Carey out and then Marsh departed four runs later (293/7). Aamer Jamal cleaned up the remaining three Aussie players. From 289/5, Australia ended their innings at 299/10. Pakistan took a 14-run lead after having scored 313/10.

Aamer Jamal claims 6/69

Aamer Jamal was superb for the visitors. He claimed 6/69 to pick up his second five-wicket haul. Playing his third match, Jamal has claimed 18 scalps at just 19.22. 6/69 is now his best figure in the format.

Pakistan in big trouble

Pakistan needed to put up some fight in their second innings but Australia have gained a stronghold. Pakistan had a dismal start, being reduced to 1/2. However, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam added a much-needed 57-run stand. From 58/2, Pakistan find themselves at 68/7 after 26 overs. Josh Hazlewood has been instrumental, having managed four wickets.