Mitchell Marsh hammers his fifth Test fifty versus Pakistan: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:47 pm Jan 05, 202401:47 pm

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh played a rescuing knock once again in the ongoing Test series versus Pakistan. Marsh came into the middle when Australia were reduced to 187/4 on Day 3 at the SCG. Pakistan reduced the hosts to 205/5 before Marsh and Alex Carey added a pivotal 84-run stand. Australia were finally dismissed for 299 after Pakistan's 313/10. Here we decode Marsh's stats.

Another fine fifty from Marsh's blade in this series

In the first match, Marsh hammered scores of 90 and 63* which helped the Aussies blow Pakistan away. In the second match at the MCG, Marsh scored 41 in the first innings, before coming on when his side was 16/4 in the second innings. He went on to smash 96, having been given a life early on. And now, Marsh scored a valiant 54.

Marsh averages a prolific 86 in the ongoing series

In the ongoing series, Marsh has smacked 344 runs from five innings at an average of 86. He has four fifties under his belt. Overall versus Pakistan, Marsh has completed 500 runs (538) at 44.83. He registered his fifth fifty against them.

Eighth fifty for Marsh

As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has raced to 1,854 runs at an average of 31.42. Besides his three tons, he also owns 8 fifties. In 16 matches on home soil, Marsh has gone past 900 runs. He owns 916 runs at an average of 45.80. Notably, Marsh smoked his fourth fifty at home. He also owns two tons.

Marsh makes the most out of his dropped catch

Marsh was given a life once again. He was dropped on seven and went on to convert his start to a fifty. Pakistan have been dismal on the field right through the series and have only themselves to blame, dropping a host of catches. It was a fighting knock from Marsh. He slammed six fours in a 113-ball knock. Aamer Jamal dismissed Marsh.