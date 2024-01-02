3rd WODI: Litchfield-Healy stand guides Australia to 338/7 against India

Australia racked up a mammoth 338/7 against India in the 3rd and final WODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 2. The Women in Yellow were bolstered by a 189-run opening stand between Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Alyssa Healy. The former went on to complete her century. Although Shreyanka Patil led India's fightback, Australia Women have an edge with a 330-plus score.

Litchfield slams her second WODI ton

Litchfield and Healy tormented the Indian bowling attack after Australia Women elected to bat. Together, the duo took the Aussies to 100 in the 16th over. By 24 overs, Australia Women had touched the 150-run mark. While Healy departed for 82, Litchfield went on to slam her second WODI ton. She smashed 119 off 125 balls (16 fours and 1 six).

Litchfield averaged 80+ in the series; 600 WODI runs

In her maiden WODI series in Asia, Litchfield smashed 260 runs from three matches at an incredible average of 86.66. She finished as the only Aussie batter with over 200 runs in the three-match series. In 14 WODI innings, Litchfield has raced past 600 runs. She now owns 604 runs at an average of 60.40. It was her sixth fifty-plus score (100s: 2).

An impactful knock from Healy

While Litchfield slammed a fine ton, Healy's knock was as impactful. The latter focused more on rotating the strike. The Australian skipper smashed 82 off 85 deliveries, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Healy smashed her 16th half-century in WODIs. Pooja Vastrakar knocked her over in the 29th over. Healy was India Women's first breakthrough in the match.

Deepti Sharma completes 100 WODI wickets

Indian spinner Deepti Sharma dismissed the dangerous Phoebe Litchfield. This was her only wicket of the match. With this, Deepti became only the fourth Indian with 100 wickets in WODIs. She has equaled Nooshin Al Khadeer (100) and is only behind Jhulan Goswami (155) and Neetu David (141). Deepti went past Gayakwad, who has taken 99 wickets in the format as of now.

What about the Indian bowlers?

It was a tough outing for the Indian bowlers, who leaked runs aplenty. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the pick of them as she took three wickets. However, she conceded 57 runs in 10 overs. Amanjot Kaur took two wickets but conceded 70 runs in 10 overs. Vastrakar and Deepti scalped a wicket each. The latter was the most economical Indian bowler (ER: 5.30).

Australia survive the turbulence

Australia, who were cruising at 209/1, were suddenly down to 216/4 in the middle overs. However, Ashleigh Gardner (30) and Litchfield took the Aussies past 250. Annabel Sutherland (23) then joined forces with Gardner as the Aussies crossed 290. With the duo's departure, Australia Women plunged to 299/7. However, Georgia Wareham (11*) and Alana King (26*) propelled them to 338.