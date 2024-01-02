Australia's Phoebe Litchfield slams her second WODI ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:03 pm Jan 02, 202405:03 pm

Litchfield smashed a 125-ball 119 in the 3rd ODI

Australia Women batter Phoebe Litchfield has slammed her second century in ODI cricket. The 20-year-old reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against India Women at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Litchfield, who shared a 189-run opening stand with Alyssa Healy, smashed a 125-ball 119. This is now her highest score in the format. Here are the key stats.

Litchfield, Healy punish the Indian bowlers

Litchfield and Healy tormented the Indian bowling attack after Australia Women elected to bat. Together, the duo took the Aussies to 100 in the 16th over. By 24 overs, Australia Women had touched the 150-run mark. While Healy departed for 82, Litchfield went on to slam her second WODI ton. She smashed 119 off 125 balls (16 fours and 1 six).

Litchfield races past 600 WODI runs

In 14 WODI innings, Litchfield has raced past 600 runs. She now owns 604 runs at an average of 60.40. It was her sixth fifty-plus score (100s: 2). In three WODIs versus India Women, Litchfield has clobbered 260 runs at 86.66. She scored 63 and 78 in the previous two matches. In eight away WODIs (home of opposition), Litchfield owns 407 runs at 58.14.

Litchfield stamps her authority

In her maiden WODI series in Asia, Litchfield smashed 260 runs from three matches at an incredible average of 86.66. She finished as the only Aussie batter with over 200 runs in the three-match series.