SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Can the visitors bounce back?

By Parth Dhall 03:52 pm Jan 02, 202403:52 pm

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0

South Africa ended India's bid to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation by beating them in the Boxing Day match. India now hope to draw the series as they approach the second and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Notably, India have not won at this venue in Test history. Here is the match preview.

Venue, broadcast details, and more

Cape Town's Newlands Stadium will host the 2nd Test between South Africa and India from January 3. The pitch will have enough for the fast bowlers, who can extract bounce and movement. Unlike the 1st Test, the wicket here can assist the spinners. Star Sports Network will broadcast it live in India, while fans can live-stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the head-to-head record

India and SA have featured in 43 Test matches against each other. The Proteas have the upper hand with 18 wins to India's 15 while registering 10 draws. Since the inaugural 1992 series, SA at home have won seven out of their eight Test series against India. It was only in the 2010-11 Test series that India managed a draw against the Proteas.

India eye their maiden Test win at Newlands

India have played six Tests in Cape Town as of now, having lost four. Two matches ended in a draw. India's first-ever Test at this venue was drawn. They lost in 1997 and 2007. The only other time India managed a draw at Newlands was in 2011. They then lost the Newlands Tests in 2018 and 2022.

SA vs IND, Newlands Test: What happened in 2022?

Batting first, India scored 223/10, courtesy of a gritty 79-run knock by Virat Kohli. In reply, India bowled out South Africa for 210 to take a 13-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent hundred as India clawed their way to 198/10 in the second innings. South Africa chased down 212, riding on a resounding knock by Keegan Petersen.

Gerald Coetzee to miss 2nd Test; India can make changes

SA seamer Gerald Coetzee will miss the 2nd Test due to pelvic inflammation. The Proteas will likely draft either spinner Keshav Maharaj or seamer Lungi Ngidi to the XI. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was hit on his shoulder while batting in the nets on Saturday. If he remains unfit, India can pick pacer Avesh Khan (Mohammed Shami's replacement) or all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

A look at the Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Nandre Burger. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.