Mohamed Salah accomplishes 150 Premier League goals for Liverpool: Stats

Sports 3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:39 pm Jan 02, 202402:39 pm

Mohamed Salah became fourth Liverpool player to complete 150-plus league goals (Photo credit: X/@MoSalah)

Liverpool thumped Newcastle United with a 4-2 win on matchday 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League at Anfield. It was a momentous match as Mohamed Salah, who scored a brace, reached the milestone of 150 Premier League goals for Liverpool. Recently, Salah also became the fifth Liverpool footballer to complete 200 goals in all competitions. Here we decode his stats.

Fourth Liverpool player with 150-plus league goals

Salah became the fourth Liverpool player to net 150-plus league goals. He is behind legends like Gordon Hodgson (232), Ian Rush (229), and Roger Hunt (167) in terms of league goals for Liverpool. Notably, Salah achieved the feat in 238 league games. The Egyptian became the third-fastest to reach the milestone behind Hunt (218 games) and Hodgson (234 games).

Salah registered this incredible Premier League record!

With 151 goals for Liverpool from 238 Premier League games, Salah has entered an elite list of players. As per Opta, he became just the fifth player to reach this milestone for a single club in this competition after Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), and Thierry Henry (Arsenal). That's a list of Premier League legends.

Fifth-fastest to 150 Premier League goals

Earlier when Salah completed 150 goals in the Premier League across 247 appearances, he became the fifth-fastest to the milestone. The likes of Alan Shearer (212), Aguero (217), Kane (218), and Henry (220) have reached the landmark faster than the Egyptian. Back then, he had netted 148 Premier League goals for Liverpool and two for Chelsea. However, he now owns 153 Premier League goals.

Season-wise scoring for Salah (overall and in the Premier League)

Salah has scored 44 goals in 2017-18, 27 in 2018-19, 23 in 2019-20, 31 in 2020-21, 31 in 2021-22, 30 in 2022-23, and 18 in the ongoing 2023-24 season. In the Premier League, he managed 32 in 2017-18, 22 in 2018-19, 19 in 2019-20, 22 in 2020-21, 23 in 2021-22, 19 in 2022-23, and 14 in 2023-24.

Decoding his goals for Liverpool

Out of his 204 goals for Liverpool, 151 of them have come in the PL in 238 appearances. He has netted 41 times in 63 UCL matches while slamming home thrice in five UEL clashes. Salah has scored five goals in 11 FA Cup appearances while netting once in three FA Community Shield fixtures. He has scored twice in the six EFL Cup matches.

Decoding Salah's 2023-24 Premier League season in numbers

Salah has netted 14 goals in 20 matches in the 2023-24 Premier League season while also providing eight assists. He has created 47 chances. As per Opta, 13 goals have come from inside the box. 33 of his attempted 52 shots (excluding blocks) were on target while he completed 488 out of 650 attempted passes. He struck the woodwork twice while winning 52 duels.

Most goal involvements in the 2023-24 Premier League!

Salah leads the 2023-24 Premier League goals tally with 14 goals from 20 matches. He is tied at the summit with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who also owns 14 goals. Meanwhile, Salah jointly leads the assist charts (8) along with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who also owns eight assists. However, no other player has more goal involvements than Salah (22) this season.