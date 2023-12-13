Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid maintain their 100% win record

By Rajdeep Saha 04:08 am Dec 13, 2023

A 3-2 victory over Union Berlin on matchday six helped Real Madrid maintain their 100% win record (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

A 3-2 victory over Union Berlin on matchday six helped Real Madrid maintain their 100% win record in the 2023-24 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Union Berlin took a 1-0 lead into half-time before a brace from Joselu made it 2-1 for the record winners. However, the match had a dramatic end with Union Berlin (85') and Real scoring (89'). Here's more.

The story of Group C

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid finished top of Group C with six wins from six games (18 points). Real scored 16 goals and conceded seven. Napoli, who beat Braga 2-0 on matchday six, finished second with 10 points (W3 D1 L2). Braga (4 points) will head to the UEFA Europa League playoff. Union Berlin finished last to bow out of Europe altogether.

Key UCL records for Real

As per Opta, Real Madrid have won each of their six Champions League group stage matches for the third time, joint-most alongside Bayern Munich. They did so earlier in the 2011-12 and 2014-15 editions, reaching the semi-finals on both occasions. Real have now won just two of their last 16 away matches in Germany.

Joselu breaks Luis Figo's record

At 33 years and 260 days, Joselu has become the oldest player to score his first brace for Real Madrid in the Champions League, surpassing former legend Luís Figo's record in 2004 (32 years and 34 days).

How did the match pan out?

In the first half, Real dominated the game but had nothing to show. Veteran Luka Modric missed a penalty. It was the hosts who took the lead in the first minute of added time. Kevin Volland was the scorer. Joselu then made it 2-1 with two well-taken headers. Alex Kral leveled for Union Berlin before Dani Ceballos scored the winner from Jude Bellingham's assist.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid: Match stats

Real clocked 23 attempts with nine shots on target. The hosts had five shots on target from eight attempts. Real also bossed the possession (75%) and had a 94% pass accuracy. Los Blancos earned eight corners.