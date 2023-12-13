Manchester United get knocked out of Champions League 2023-24: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:29 am Dec 13, 202303:29 am

Kingsley Coman scored for Bayern against United (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Manchester United finished bottom of Group A in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season to exit the competition in a tame fashion. United hosted Bayern Munich on matchday 6 and needed to beat the German champions, besides needing a draw in the FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray encounter to progress. However, a 1-0 defeat to Bayern ended United's dismal campaign. Here are the stats.

Bayern remain unbeaten, United finish bottom

Bayern finished Group A unbeaten with 16 points from six games (W5 D1). They did the double over United, having won 4-3 on matchday one at home. FC Copenhagen finished second after their 1-0 win over Galatasaray. The former collected eight points (W2 D2 L2). Galatasaray will head to the UEFA Europa League, finishing on five points. United finished last (W1 D1 L4).

Unwanted records for Manchester United

Manchester United went on to concede 15 goals in the Champions League 2023-24 season. As per Opta, this is the most number of goals conceded by a Premier League side in a single group stage in the competition. United have now lost 12 out of 24 matches in all competitions this season (W11 D1). The Red Devils have also let in 39 goals.

One clean sheet for United in Champions League 2023-24

United managed to keep a solitary clean sheet in the Champions League 2023-24 season. For the first time, Erik ten Hag's men failed to score on a matchday in the UCL 2023-24 campaign.

Sorry numbers for the Red Devils

United have won just two out of their last 13 Champions League matches against Bayern. This is the fourth instance of a Premier League side finishing bottom of the Champions League group stage. Notably, United have registered this feat twice (also in 2005-06). United have won just one of their last five UCL home games.