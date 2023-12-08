Ollie Watkins: Decoding his stats in Premier League 2023-24

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:47 pm Dec 08, 202307:47 pm

Watkins has netted eight goals and provided six assists in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@AVFCOfficial)

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is in tremendous goal-scoring form in the 2023-24 Premier League. The Englishman has scored 13 goals this season while netting eight in the league. His exploits have helped Aston Villa break into the top three of the Premier League standings. Watkins had led the Villa attack with a lot of precision. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Watkins has developed into a prolific goal machine for Villa ever since he featured in the PL. Before 2023-24, he scored 10-plus goals in consecutive three PL seasons. He finished with 15 strikes in the league last season from 37 appearances. His purple patch has allowed him to be in commanding form this season. Unai Emery will want Watkins to break the 20-goal mark.

Decoding Watkins' 2023-24 Premier League numbers

Besides his eight goals in the 2023-24 PL while providing six assists. He also created 24 chances. As per Opta, the 27-year-old has struck the woodwork twice. 19 of his 35 shots (excluding blocks) have been on target. Watkins also completed 175 out of 230 attempted passes, clocking 76.09% passing accuracy. He has won 28 ground and 17 aerial duels while completing 47.06% take-ons.

A look at his overall Premier League stats

The 27-year-old marksman has hammered 48 goals in 124 appearances in the competition for Aston Villa. Watkins has netted eight headed goals while scoring thrice from the spot. Overall, he has 19 assists in the competition while registering 143 shots on target. He has struck the woodwork 16 times while maintaining 47% shooting accuracy. He clocked 2,259 passes while creating 20 big chances.

A look at Watkins's run in the 2023-24 PL

Ahead of Villa's clash against City, Watkins had scored in each of his last three PL games, which has helped Emery's men rise in the points table. However, his season started slowly as he failed to find the net in any of his first five games. Over the last nine league clashes, Watkins has netted all of his eight goals.

His role in Villa's perfect PL home record

Emery's men have now won all seven of their PL games at Villa Park this season. Watkins has played a significant role in all those matches, netting five goals. Notably, Villa have won their last 14 home games in the PL, equalling the club record in 1931 and 1903. Hence, they are currently third in the PL standings only behind Arsenal and Liverpool.

Watkins registered this feat for Aston Villa

After scoring against Bournemouth, Watkins became the fourth Aston Villa player to score 6-plus goals and provide 6-plus assists in consecutive PL seasons. Jack Grealish achieved in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Ashley Young recorded it in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons while Dwight Yorke managed it in the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons. He is the joint-second-highest assist provider this season with six assists.