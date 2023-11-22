Which nations have qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024? Details

1/14

Sports 5 min read

Which nations have qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024? Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 01:35 pm Nov 22, 202301:35 pm

Italy finished second in Group C (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

The 2024 European Championship will be the 17th edition of the continental tournament which will be played in Germany. A total of 24 teams will qualify for the tournament which will feature some of the best teams in the continental fighting out against each other. Here we look at the teams that have qualified for the tournament

2/14

Why does this story matter?

A total of 20 teams progress automatically from the Qualifiers after finishing in the top two of their respective qualifying groups. The hosts qualify automatically and the other three spots are decided by play-offs. The best-placed teams in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, who have not qualified for the tournament will be contesting those play-offs for the last three spots.

3/14

Germany will host the tournament next year

Germany will host the 2024 Euros next year and they have qualified as the host nation. This will be their 14th European Championship appearance and it will be Julian Nagelsmann's first big assignment with this German team. The Germans have won the title three times in 1972, 1980 and 1996. However, they will look to end a 28-year-wait in front of their home fans.

4/14

Who has qualified for UEFA EURO 2024?

Spain, Scotland (Group A) France, Netherlands (Group B) England, Italy (Group C) Turkey, Croatia (Group D) Albania, Czech Republic (Group E) Belgium, Austria (Group F) Hungary, Serbia (Group G) Denmark, Slovenia (Group H) Romania, Switzerland (Group I) Portugal, Slovakia (Group J)

5/14

Spain and Scotland have qualified from Group A

Spain topped Group A with seven wins out of eight matches while registering 21 points. They also scored 25 goals while conceding only five. Their only defeat came against Scotland, who finished second in this group with five wins and two draws. Spain have won the title thrice in 1964, 2008 and 2012. This will be Scotland's fourth Euro appearance (1992, 1996, 2020).

6/14

France and the Netherlands booked their tickets from Group B

France are through to the 2024 Euros unbeaten. They won seven matches and drew one. France scored 29 goals while conceding three. France are two-time winners of the tournament in 1984 and 2000. The Netherlands have also qualified, finishing second in Group B with points (W6 L2). The Netherlands won the tournament in 1988.

7/14

England and defending champions Italy have secured their places

England have secured their place in the 2024 Euros. They have won six matches along with two draws, topping Group C. England were unconvincing in their last two matches though. England finished as runners-up in the last edition of the tournament. Italy finished second in Group C after drawing 0-0 on matchday 8. They have won the title twice in 1968 and 2020.

8/14

Turkey and Croatia have qualified from Group D

Turkey and Croatia have progressed from Group D. Turkey finished as toppers in the group with five wins, two draws, and a defeat. Croatia finished second with 16 points from eight matches.

9/14

Albania and the Czech Republic qualified from Group E

Albania topped Group E with four wins, three draws, and one loss. They qualified for the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Moldova. They edged the Czech Republic on a head-to-head record after both teams finished with 15 points. The Czech Republic finished second and a win over Moldova on the final matchday.

10/14

Belgium and Austria have booked tickets from Group F

Belgium were one of the first teams to qualify for the 2024 Euros. They finished the qualifying stage with six wins and two draws. The Red Devils finished as runners-up in the European Championship in 1980. Austria finished second in Group F and progressed to the tournament with six wins while registering 19 points. Their only defeat came against Belgium.

11/14

Hungary and Serbia qualified from Group G

Hungary finished their qualifying campaign with five wins and three draws, topping Group G. Their draw against Bulgaria was enough to qualify for the 2024 Euros. They finished third in the 1964 edition of the tournament. Serbia finished second and also qualified for the tournament. They drew 2-2 against Bulgaria to qualify for the continental showpiece. This will be their first Euros since 2000.

12/14

Denmark and Slovenia secured their spots from Group H

Denmark qualified for the 2024 Euros with a 2-1 win over Slovenia on Friday. The two teams were in the top two positions but Denmark's win over Slovenia meant that the Danes finished as winner of Group H. Both teams registered 22 points, winning seven matches while registering a draw and suffering two defeats. Denmark topped the group on head-to-head over Slovenia.

13/14

Romania and Switzerland qualify from Group I

Romania and Switzerland have guaranteed their spots for the 2024 Euros. Romania finished first with 22 points from 10 matches and were undefeated. Switzerland took second place and finished with 17 points. Notably, they drew five matches (W4 L1). On the final matchday, the Swiss suffered

14/14

Portugal and Slovakia have secured their places from Group J

Portugal have won all of their 10 qualifying games while registering 30 points. They scored 36 goals while conceding only two goals. Cristiano Ronaldo's men topped Group J and this will be Portugal's ninth Euro appearance. They won the trophy in 2016. Slovakia finished second with a 4-2 win over Iceland and qualified for the 2024 Euros. They won seven matches, registering 22 points.