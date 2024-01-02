Shaun Marsh set to complete 7,000 runs in T20s: Stats

Shaun Marsh all set to retire from cricket after this BBL season (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Melbourne Renegades veteran batter Shaun Marsh is set to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. Marsh can reach the milestone with his 18th run in the 2023-24 Big Bash League clash against Melbourne Stars on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He will become the seventh Australian batter to accomplish this feat in the shortest format. Here we decode his T20 stats.

A look at his BBL career

Marsh was a mainstay for the Perth Scorchers in the first eight seasons of the BBL before he decided to move to Melbourne Renegades in BBL 09. The 40-year-old owns 2,700-plus runs from 77 BBL matches at an average above 40. He owns 26 fifties in the competition while batting at a 129-plus strike rate. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-getter in the BBL.

Seventh Australian batter to complete 7,000 T20 runs

Marsh could be the seventh Australian batter to amass 7,000 runs in T20s. The southpaw is only behind the likes of David Warner (11,695), Aaron Finch (11,458), Glenn Maxwell (9,343), Shane Watson (8,821), Chris Lynn (7,676), and Brad Hodge (7,406) in terms of T20 runs.

Over 1,500 runs for the Scorchers

Marsh played nine seasons with the Scorchers, scoring 1,519 runs in 40 BBL encounters at 47.46. Overall, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer for the Scorchers. 14 of his BBL fifties came wearing the Scorchers' orange outfit while maintaining a strike rate of 127.21. His highest BBL score of 99* came against Melbourne Renegades while he was representing the Scorchers back in 2011.

Third-highest run-getter for the Renegades

Marsh has been sensational for the Renegades as well, as he is the third-highest run-getter for them in BBL. He has amassed 1,300-plus runs from 40 matches at an average above 34 while maintaining a 129-plus strike rate. He has hammered 12 fifties for them.

Farewell BBL season for Marsh

Marsh retired from First-Class cricket earlier in March 2023. This is his farewell BBL season before he hangs his boots. Although he is in his career's twilight, the dasher hammered two fifties in his three BBL 2023-24 clashes this season, amassing over 100 runs at a strike rate above 160. Marsh is keen to end his cricketing journey on a high.

Marsh owns this unique BBL record!

The southpaw hammered a fifty against Brisbane Heat in January 2022 at the Geelong while representing the Renegades. As per ESPNcricinfo, with that fifty, he became the first player in the BBL to smoke at least a fifty against all of the eight teams.