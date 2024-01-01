Dean Elgar averages 46.31 (Tests) in Cape Town: Key stats

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Dean Elgar averages 46.31 (Tests) in Cape Town: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:13 pm Jan 01, 202411:13 pm

Dean Elgar has hammered five fifty-plus Test scores in Cape Town (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa will face India in the second Test on January 3 in Cape Town to wrap up the series. The Proteas will be buzzing with confidence after winning the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. All eyes will be on Dean Elgar who is in sensational form and has a great record in Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

This will be the farewell Test for Elgar, who earlier announced his retirement before the Test series against India. The veteran batter will look to end his international career on a high. Also, Elgar will lead South Africa after their regular captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Elgar slammed a superb 185 against India in the first match.

3/8

Elgar owns five 50-plus Test scores in Cape Town

Elgar owns two centuries and three fifties at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground. The experienced campaigner has amassed 741 runs at this venue from 11 Tests at 46.31. Among active South African batters, he owns the most Test runs at this venue. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-getter at this ground. His highest score in Cape Town 141* came against Australia in 2018.

4/8

Elgar averages 48.09 in home Tests

Elgar has compiled 5,331 runs in 85 Test matches at an average of 38.35. He has hammered 14 centuries and 23 fifties in this format. On home soil, the veteran has clocked 3,463 runs from 47 Tests at an impressive average of 48.09, slamming nine centuries and 17 fifties. Overall, Elgar is the eighth-highest run-getter for the Proteas in Test cricket.

5/8

He can be the fifth SA batter with this record

With 3,463 runs in 47 home Test matches, Elgar is only 37 runs away from becoming the fifth South African batter to complete 3,500 Test runs at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 36-year-old is only behind legends like Jacques Kallis (7,035), Hashim Amla (5,135), AB de Villiers (4,788), and Graeme Smith (3,986) in terms of Test runs in South Africa.

6/8

Elgar is closing in on 1,000 Test runs against India

The veteran opening batter is just four runs away from completing 1,000 Test runs against India. Elgar will be the fourth South African batter to achieve this feat against India in this format. Currently, he owns 996 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 43.30. He has slammed two centuries and four fifties against them.

7/8

Elgar had scripted history in Cape Town

Elgar scripted history when he carried his bat through the first innings against Australia in Cape Town in 2018. He was unbeaten on 141 and registered his third instance of carrying his bat in Test cricket. He equaled WI's Desmond Haynes, who previously held his record. They both are the only batters in Test cricket history to carry the bat thrice through an innings.

8/8

5,000-plus Test runs as an opening batter

As per ESPNcricinfo, Elgar is among the four SA openers to have amassed 5,000-plus Test runs. He owns 5,105 Test runs as an opener from 77 matches at 39.26 (50s: 23, 100s: 13). Elgar is behind Smith (9,018), Gary Kirsten (5,726) and Herschelle Gibbs (5,242).