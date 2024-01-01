Bundesliga 2023-24: Stats defining title contenders Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:21 pm Jan 01, 202409:21 pm

Bayern Leverkusen are unbeaten in the 2023-24 Bundesliga (Photo credit: X/bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen ended 2023 with a thumping 4-0 win over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, extending their unbeaten run to 16 games in the ongoing league campaign. Meanwhile, Bayern also ended the year on a high, beating Wolfsburg 2-1. After 16 matchdays, the Bavarians are four points behind leaders Leverkusen with a match in hand. The Bundesliga resumes on January 13. Here's more.

Leverkusen have been brilliant this season as they are unbeaten in all competitions including Bundesliga, Europa League and DfB Pokal. Xabi Alonso's men have played exceptional football and are all set to break Bayern's dominance in Germany. Meanwhile, Bayern have only lost a single game in the Bundesliga, when they went down against Eintracht Frankfurt. VfB Stuttgart are third, four points behind Bayern.

Leverkusen's exceptional unbeaten run in 2023-24 Bundesliga

Leverkusen posted their 13th win in the Bundesliga to end 2023 on a high. Overall, Leverkusen have not lost any of their 25 competitive games this season (W23, D3) across competitions. As per Opta, they have set the record for a German club at the professional level. Leverkusen surpassed Hamburger SV, who posted a 24-match unbeaten run in the 1982-83 season.

A look at the run for the two teams

Leverkusen are unbeaten this season in the Bundesliga, winning 13 of 16 matches while drawing three encounters. They lead the Bundesliga with 42 points. Meanwhile, Bayern also started their season very well as they remained unbeaten in the first 12 Bundesliga encounters. They lost 5-1 against Frankfurt before winning the next two games. Bayern have won 12 out of 15 games, registering 38 points.

Leverkusen and Bayern's key results against big teams

Both Leverkusen and Bayern have enjoyed great results this season. Bayern thumped Dortmund 4-0 while Leverkusen registered a 1-1 draw against them. Leverkusen also drew 1-1 against Stuttgart while Bayern won 3-0. The Bavarians were held 1-1 by RB Leipzig while Leverkusen won 3-2. Bayern were hammered by Frankfurt in a 5-1 defeat whereas Leverkusen defeated the Eagles 3-0. Bayern drew 2-2 against Leverkusen.

A look at the key performers

Harry Kane leads the Bundesliga goals tally with 21 goals from 15 matches along with five assists. Meanwhile, Leverkusen's Victor Boniface is also not behind with 10 goals and seven assists from 16 appearances. Leroy Sane leads the assists tally with eight assists while also scoring as many goals from 15 matches. Florian Wirtz owns seven assists while Thomas Muller has registered six assists.

Harry Kane leads the Bundesliga goals tally

Kane has netted 21 goals in 15 matches in the 2023-24 Bundesliga. Earlier, he became the fastest to 20 Bundesliga goals from only 14 appearances. As per Opta, he broke the Bundesliga record held by Uwe Seeler, who took 21 matches. Kane became the first player to reach 20 goals in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2023-24 season.