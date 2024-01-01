January transfer window: 5 players La Liga clubs could target

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Raphael Varane may return to Real Madrid in the January transfer window (Photo credit: X/raphaelvarane)

The January transfer window is an opportunity for clubs to hit the reset button. It allows the clubs to venture into the transfer market and get reinforcements to plug their visible weakness. La Liga teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona have majorly suffered this season due to injury therefore they will be looking for reinforcement. Here are five players La Liga clubs can target.

Barcelona eye Royal Antwerp's defensive midfielder Arthur Vermeeren

Barcelona are short of options in the defensive midfield section with only Oriol Romeu present on the roster. Hence, they will look for reinforcement in that department and Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren looks like the perfect fit. The Belgian has traits similar to Sergio Busquets with decent defensive qualities and an astute reader of the game. Vermeeren also boasts great vision and passing qualities.

Will Raphael Varane return to Real Madrid?

With long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, Real Madrid need defensive reinforcements in the January window. Hence, Raphael Varane's homecoming is surely an option. Even reports on Sky Germany suggest that Varane is unhappy at Manchester United and a January move away from Old Trafford may happen. At 30, the Frenchman still has the mettle to represent the Royal Whites.

Atletico Madrid interested in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

As per Marca, Atletico Madrid are interested in England forward Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe. Reports suggest that Atleti have opened talks with Greenwood's parent club Manchester United regarding his transfer in January. The youngster has scored three goals while providing four assists in the ongoing La Liga season. Barcelona are also interested in the young forward.

Can Barcelona lure Girona captain Aleix Garcia to Camp Nou?

As per several reports, Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield and they are heavily linked with Girona skipper Aleix Garcia. The midfield has netted three goals and provided four assists in the ongoing La Liga campaign. Garcia will fit seamlessly into Xavi Hernandez's system and can slot in the role that Gavi played before getting injured. He has a €20m release clause.

Real Madrid join race to land Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio

Given their problems in defence, Real Madrid have joined the race to sign highly-rated Portuguese centre-back Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old is the next big talent to come out of Sporting CP's academy and has made a name for himself. Inacio recently made his international debut and has a €60m release clause. He is a sensational passer and has tremendous positional awareness.