5 reasons why Punjab Kings will struggle in IPL 2024

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:08 pm Jan 01, 202409:08 pm

Punjab Kings finished eighth in the IPL 2023 (Photo credit: X/PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings will have a point to prove heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League. PBKS finished in eighth position last season and will be desperate to turn things around this time. They made some interesting signings during the auction, securing Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw and Chris Woakes for the majority of their purse. Here we decode why PBKS will struggle in IPL 2024.

Lack of action may affect Shikhar Dhawan's game

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan has been out of action for many months. The veteran hasn't played domestic cricket and there's a major uncertainty over his form heading into IPL 2024. Dhawan is a very important cog in this PBKS lineup and now with him out of action, definitely raises some questions. Overall, Dhawan has amassed 833 runs in 35 matches for PBKS at 39.66.

PBKS have a very inexperienced top-order

While Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow are likely to open the batting, Prabhsimran Singh will play the number three role. Although, Prabhsimran has done well recently it is still a big role for him. Similarly, Atharva Taide also lacks experience at this level. Bairstow, who returns from injury this season has amassed 269 runs in nine T20 matches in 2023 at 33.62, slamming two fifties.

A dearth of Indian batters as backups

While PBKS have some talented domestic stars like Prabhsimran and Atharva, they massively lack backups among Indian batters. The likes of Harpreet Bhatia, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, etc haven't had much experience at this level and in case of any injury, PBKS can be in deep waters with the backup options. They will hope that their experienced foreign batters make up for this weakness.

Lack of quality spinners, besides Rahul Chahar

While Rahul Chahar has served PBKS well in recent times, the franchise doesn't have any other potent spinners on the roster. PBKS will have to rely on Harpreet Brar, who is massively inconsistent as they added Hyderabad's Tanay Thyagarajan and Prince Choudhary. Thyagarajan is a left-arm spinner while Prince bowls right-arm leg-break. However, both haven't featured in the IPL before this.

PBKS lack outright fast bowlers, besides Kagiso Rabada

The Mohali pitch is known to aid the pacers but PBKS have only Kagiso Rabada who can exploit the track to good effect. No other pacers including Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh or even Harshal Patel can hit 140 kmph regularly as they rely mostly on their variations and slower deliveries. Even the likes of Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran aren't outright speedsters.

PBKS probable XI for IPL 2024

PBKS probable starting XI for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone/Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar/Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.