Dilshan Madushanka goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 4.60 crore

1/3

Sports 1 min read

Dilshan Madushanka goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 4.60 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 04:32 pm Dec 19, 202304:32 pm

Dilshan Madushanka has been roped in by Mumbai

Mumbai Indians have roped in Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka for a sum of Rs. 4.60 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday. Madushanka impressed everyone with some gutsy performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He was Sri Lanka's top wicket-taker and the third overall. Madushanka will lend a voice to MI, who also bought Gerald Coetzee earlier.

2/3

Madushanka had an excellent World Cup campaign

Madushanka finished with 21 wickets for Sri Lanka at an average of 25.00 from nine matches. He claimed one four-wicket haul and a fifer, becoming the first SL bowler to take a WC fifer against India.

3/3

A look at his stats

23-year-old Madushanka has played 11 T20Is for SL, claiming 12 scalps at 29.41. Meanwhile, in 15 ODIs, the pacer owns 31 scalps at 24.06. Overall in the 20-over format, Madushanka has grabbed 29 scalps at 27.62. He also owns 33 First-Class and 48 List A scalps, averaging 23.81 and 21.93 respectively.