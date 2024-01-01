Daniil Medvedev won most matches in 2023: His notable stats

Daniil Medvedev won most matches in 2023: His notable stats

By Parth Dhall

Daniil Medvedev won his first-ever title on clay in Rome

Russia's Daniil Medvedev had a stellar run on the ATP Tour in 2023. He bagged as many as six titles, including three successive honors. The 27-year-old also recorded the most wins on the tour. Medvedev had one more win than world number two Carlos Alcaraz. The former reached the US Open final and reached the semi-final at Wimbledon. Here are the stats.

Five titles and 66 wins

As mentioned, Medvedev finished with the most wins on the ATP Tour (66-18). He is slightly ahead of Alcaraz, who recorded a win-loss record of 65-12. In terms of titles, the former occupies the third spot, with five honors. He is only behind Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic (7) and Alcaraz (6). Jannik Sinner follows Medvedev with four titles.

Medvedev won his sixth Masters 1000 title in Rome

The last of Medvedev's five titles in 2023 came in May. He won the Italian Open, beating Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5. The Russian tennis star won his sixth Masters 1000 title. Medvedev became the sixth player to win at least six different ATP Masters 1000 events, joining Djokovic (all 9), Roger Federer (8, including Hamburg), Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal.

A historic win for Medvedev

By winning the Rome Masters final, Medvedev claimed his first-ever title on clay courts. Notably, this was the first Rome final since 2004 with neither Djokovic nor Rafael Nadal featuring.

His other titles, wins, and losses

Besides winning in Rome, Medvedev claimed titles in Rotterdam, Qatar, Dubai, and Miami. He lost the Indian Wells final to Alcaraz. Notably, Holger Rune beat Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. At the Australian Open, Medvedev lost in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, 172nd seed Thiago Seyboth Wild stunned Medvedev in the Roland Garros opening round.

First Masters 1000 title since August 2021

In Miami, Medvedev tasted success at the ATP Masters 1000 level for the first time since August 2021. He won the Canadian Open that year after beating Reilly Opelka in the final. The former has also won in Paris (2020), Shanghai (2019), and Cincinnati (2019).

Three successive ATP titles

In March, Medvedev sealed his third successive ATP Tour honor by beating Andrey Rublev in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships final. Medvedev, who won the title in Rotterdam and Qatar before this, continued his sublime form. As per ATP, he is the third player to win three titles in as many weeks since 2021, joining Casper Ruud (July 2021) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (October 2022).