Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:41 pm Jan 01, 202408:41 pm

Donny van de Beek featured in 62 matches for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@Eintracht)

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season. As per reports, Frankfurt will pay a small amount of loan fee whilst covering the majority of the Dutchman's wages. The Bundesliga outfit have the option to make the permanent for €11m plus €3m addons. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Van de Beek only made two appearances this season and wasn't in Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag's plans. The Dutchman has struggled with injuries and wavering form as he failed to cement his place in the starting eleven since joining the club in 2020 from Ajax for around £40m. This is an opportunity for him to resurrect his career.

A look at his stats at Manchester United

Van de Beek has featured in 62 appearances for the Red Devils ever since joining the club in 2020. He has scored twice for them. The Dutchman played 36 matches across all competitions during his first season. Since then, he has never played 20-plus matches for United in any season. Overall, he has made 35 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Van de Beek fits our game idea perfectly: Markus Krosche

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche lauded the move, saying, "Donny van de Beek fits our game idea perfectly and is an important piece of the puzzle for our team." "He brings a wealth of international experience that our young players will benefit from. Donny exudes a goal-scoring threat and, above all, should put our attackers in promising positions," Krosche added.

Decoding his Premier League stats

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored only three goals in 42 Premier League appearances while providing a solitary goal. Van de Beek also featured in seven league games for Everton on loan in the 2021-22 season, scoring once for the Toffees. He has amassed 608 passes in the competition while creating two big chances. He won 74 duels while winning 36 tackles.

Frankfurt are sixth in the 2023-24 Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth position in the 2023-24 Bundesliga with 24 points from 16 matches. After failing to start a single Premier League match this season, it will be a fresh beginning for Van de Beek in Germany. The midfielder will look to accustom himself to the free-flowing pace of the league which can benefit his style of play.

Manchester United ready for January clear-out

Manchester United will go through changes under their new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. They have started by clearing the surplus players in the January transfer window. Following van de Beek's footsteps, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and even Casemiro are among the favorites to leave Old Trafford in this transfer window. Ten Hag will also hope to bring in some reinforcements.

Did you know?

Van de Beek scored in his debut match for Manchester United in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. The Dutchman became the 20th United player to score on debut as he scored after coming off the bench. United lost that match 3-1.

