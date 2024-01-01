NewsBytes T20I XI of 2023: Suryakumar, Arshdeep among others star

By Parth Dhall 06:25 pm Jan 01, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav smashed the most T20I runs in 2023

The year 2023 saw the resurgence of One-Day Internationals due to the ICC Cricket World Cup that concluded in November. Other formats ran in the background throughout the year. The high-voltage 50-over tournament in India hogged all the limelight. However, several stars entered the record books in T20 Internationals as well. Here we present the NewsBytes T20I XI of 2023 (top 10 teams).

Jaiswal, Salt are the two openers

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal burst on to international cricket earlier this year during India's West Indies tour. He had a stellar run with the bat in T20Is, smashing 430 runs from 20 matches at a strike rate of 159.25. Jaiswal partners England's Phil Salt at the top. The latter slammed 394 runs at 56.28 (SR: 169.09), a run that included two back-to-back tons.

Gaikwad comes in at number three

Like Jaiswal, Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad too enjoyed a breakout year in T20Is. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer, with 365 runs from 10 matches at an incredible average of 60.83. Gaikwad's propensity to pace his innings in the shortest format earned him praise. He struck at 147.17, while his tally included a historic century and two fours.

SKY bolsters the middle order

It was a defining year for Suryakumar Yadav, who exceeded all expectations by hammering 733 runs in 2023 at 48.86 (SR: 155.95). He ended the year as India's highest T20I run-getter and the highest among full-member players. Two scintillating centuries took his overall tally of T20I tons to four, now the joint-most in the format with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell.

Other middle-order batters and all-rounders

Nicholas Pooran, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, and Mitchell Santner power the middle order alongside Suryakumar. Pooran regained his consistency and smacked at 162.71. Rinku, who made his debut, became the heartbeat of India's middle order. He was impactful at the death and struck at 180.68. Powell smashed 324 runs at 170.52, while Santner took the fourth-most wickets (16 at 17.81).

Arshdeep, Joseph, and Bishnoi form bowling attack

India's Arshdeep Singh and West Indies' Alzarri Joseph form the pace attack. The former took the most T20I wickets (top 10 teams) in 2023. He was the only bowler with over 20 scalps in this regard (26). Joseph finished behind Arshdeep among pacers, with 16 wickets at 21.06. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerged as a wicket-take, having taken 18 scalps at 17.61.

NewsBytes men's T20I XI of 2023

NewsBytes men's T20I XI of 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Santner, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.