US Open 2023: Alexander Zverev wins his 80th major match

Written by Parth Dhall August 29, 2023 | 11:41 pm 2 min read

German star Alexander Zverev reached the second round of the 2023 US Open after beating Australia's Aleksandar Vukic. The former claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in over two hours. Zverev, who recently won the German Open, has now won his last seven first-round clashes at the US Open. He reached the semi-finals in 2021 and 2020. Zverev has won his 80th major match.

A look at the match stats

Zverev won a total of 104 points and 14 winners in the match. He struck as many as 13 aces. The German had a win percentage of 86 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted four of his 12 break points. Vukic (5) had more unforced errors than Zverev (4). The former recorded a total of five double faults.

Zverev wins his 80th major match

As mentioned, Zverev recorded his 80th match-win at Grand Slams. As many as 19 of these wins have come at the US Open. His wins at other majors - Australian Open: 20-8, French Open: 28-8, and Wimbledon: 13-7.

Can Zverev reach the final again?

Zverev reached the US Open final in 2020, his only appearance in a Grand Slam final to date. Dominic Thiem defeated him back then in a thrilling five-set contest. Nevertheless, the former became the youngest male finalist at a Grand Slam since Novak Djokovic at the 2010 US Open. Zeverv then reached the semis in 2021 and missed the 2022 edition.

Zverev won the German Open in July

Zverev now has a win-loss record of 39-20 in the ongoing season. His only title of 2023 came at the German Open last month, where he beat Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 in the final. Zverev lifted his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals. As per ATP, he became the fifth player this season to win a tour-level title without dropping a set.

