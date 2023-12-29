2nd WODI: Can India bounce back against the mighty Australians?

2nd WODI: Can India bounce back against the mighty Australians?

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:54 pm Dec 29, 202305:54 pm

India have never won a bilateral WODI series against Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian women's cricket team will eye redemption when they face Australia in the second ODI in Mumbai on Saturday. The hosts were beaten by six wickets in the first ODI and the fans expect a strong retaliation from Harmanpreet Kaur and company in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Australia will look to continue their winning momentum and wrap up the series. Here's the preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and Australia have featured in 51 WODIs over the years. But Australia have a massive lead over the Indians with 41 wins. India have only prevailed over them 10 times. On Indian soil, they have featured in 22 WODIs with Australia winning 18 matches to India's four triumphs. Notably, India have never defeated Australia in a bilateral WODI series.

Venue, timing, broadcast details and more

Wankhede Stadium will host this match on December 30, Saturday from 1:30pm. The pitch will remain the same from the first match, with plenty of assistance for the batters to pile on runs while there will be something for the pacers if they apply themselves. Sports18 will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on the JioCinema app and website.

Smriti Mandhana may return to the squad

After missing the first WODI against Australia due to illness, star Indian batter and vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana is all set to return in the second clash. She was a big miss although India scored their highest-ever WODI total against the Aussies of 282/8. Mandhana's return will surely boost their morale. The 27-year-old is India's third-highest WODI run-scorer with 3,179 runs from 80 matches.

Australia will look to wrap up the series

After their bowlers went for 282/8, Australian batters knew that they had to put on a show to win the match. Losing captain Alyssa Healy for a duck didn't help but courtesy of Phoebe Litchfield's 78, Ellyse Perry's 72-ball 75 and Tahlia McGrath's sensational 55-ball 68* saw the visitors reach the target in 46.3 overs. Australia will look to carry on the winning run.

A look at the probable lineups

India's probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar. Australia's probable XI: Alyssa Healy (Captain & wicket-keeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, and Darcie Brown.

A look at the key players

Perry owns 3,786 runs while also claiming 162 wickets from 139 WODI matches. She has hammered 546 WODI runs against India in 22 matches. Harmanpreet is India's second-highest run-getter in WODI with 3,402 runs from 128 matches. She also owns 31 wickets. Mandhana has slammed 3,179 runs from 80 WODIs at 42.95. Schutt and Deepti have returned with 116 and 94 WODI wickets respectively.

Dream11 team predictions

Option 1: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur and Megan Schutt. Option 2: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar (vc), Renuka Singh Thakur and Megan Schutt.