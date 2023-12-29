Mujeeb Ur Rahman completes 250 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Mujeeb Ur Rahman completes 250 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:25 pm Dec 29, 202304:25 pm

Mujeeb has now gone past 250 wickets in the 20-over format (Photo credit: X/@RenegadesBBL)

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman unlocked a new milestone in his career. Mujeeb has now gone past 250 wickets in the 20-over format, becoming the third Afghan player to do so. He clocked the feat in match number 18 of the Big Bash League 2023-24 season on Friday. Playing for Melbourne Renegades, Mujeeb took a three-fer against Adelaide Strikers. Here are his stats.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Mujeeb is one of the finest young spinners in the world and his exploits in the 20-over format are remarkable. At 22 years, owning 250-plus scalps is a massive achievement. One can say, he is following the footsteps of his country team-mate Rashid Khan. Mujeeb is a hot property in the global T20 leagues. He has a great future ahead of him.

3/7

A three-wicket haul versus Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers posted a score of 177/6 versus the Renegades in Melbourne. Mujeeb was the pick of the bowlers for his side. He finished with 3/20 from his four overs. He dismissed Matthew Short inside the powerplay. Just when Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short were going well, Mujeeb dismissed the former in the 13th over. He got Jake Weatherald (0) in the same over.

4/7

50 wickets in the Big Bash League for Mujeeb

Playing his 233rd match in the 20-over format, Mujeeb's three-fer has taken him to 251 wickets at an average of over 23. His economy rate reads slightly above 6.6. Mujeeb owns three four-wicket hauls and two fifers. 56 of his wickets have come for the Afghanistan cricket team at 17.83. Meanwhile, Mujeeb has also surpassed 50 wickets in the BBL (52 at 24.84).

5/7

Do you know?

As mentioned, Mujeeb is the third Afghan cricketer to tally 250-plus scalps in the 20-over format. Rashid owns a sensational 556 scalps at 18.30. Veteran Mohammad Nabi has picked 331 scalps at 24.48.

6/7

Mujeeb may miss IPL 2024

The Afghanistan Cricket Board recently sanctioned Mujeeb, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi for "prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan". It is understood that the board has delayed their 2024 annual central contracts and denied them NOCs (no-objection certificates). Mujeeb may miss the Indian Premier League 2024 season if the scenario doesn't change.

7/7

Mujeeb was acquired by KKR

Off-spinner Mujeeb, who has played 19 IPL games, was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 auction. Mujeeb was bought for Rs. 2 crore. He owns 19 scalps in the IPL at 31.16.