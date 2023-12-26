Afghanistan's Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi barred from playing franchise cricket: Details

By Parth Dhall 12:35 am Dec 26, 202312:35 am

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took eight wickets for Afghanistan in World Cup 2023

Afghanistan cricketers Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi have been barred from playing franchise cricket for the next two years. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on December 25, sanctioned the trio for "prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan". It is understood that the board has delayed their 2024 annual central contracts and denied them NOCs (no-objection certificates).

Why does this story matter?

According to an ACB statement, Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi urged the board to release them from the annual central contracts, starting January 1, 2024. They also expressed their desire for consent to play in franchise tournaments. Besides delaying their annual central contracts, the cricket board has decided to not offer them NOCs for franchise leagues for the next two years.

'ACB has decided to take disciplinary measures'

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," an ACB statement read. It added, "By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players."

An ACB special committee presented these recommendations

Starting January 1, 2024, the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. The ACB will decide their participation in events. Consideration of these players as non-eligible to obtain NOCs (two years). All current NOCs shall be revoked immediately. Transparently communicate ACB's stance to the cricketing community, including the ICC, the ACC, Member Countries/Cricket Boards, and the Afghanistan Public.

The trio played for Afghanistan in WC 2023

Bowlers Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi were part of Afghanistan's squad that featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While Mujeeb and Naveen finished with eight wickets each, Farooqi picked six scalps. Afghanistan finished six with four wins and five defeats.

Prominent figures in franchise cricket

Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi are prominent figures in franchise cricket. Off-spinner Mujeeb, who has played 19 Indian Premier League (IPL) games, was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 auction. He is also a part of Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. Pacer Naveen plays for Lucknow Super Giants, while Farooqi has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad.