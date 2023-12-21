India's Pooja Vastrakar takes her maiden WTest four-fer: Key stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

India's Pooja Vastrakar takes her maiden WTest four-fer: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:00 pm Dec 21, 202305:00 pm

Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets for 53 runs (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar starred for India Women on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Vastrakar took a four-wicket haul as the Aussies were bundled out for 219 after electing to bat first. The right-arm seamer went on to complete her maiden four-wicket haul (innings) in Women's Tests. Here are the key stats.

2/4

Vastrakar took four wickets for 53 runs

Australia were reduced to 7/2, batting first. While Phoebe Litchfield departed with an unfortunate run-out, Vastrakar knocked over the experienced Ellyse Perry. Beth Mooney, who took Australia Women past 100, fell to Vastrakar in the 29th over. In the second session, the Indian bowler dismissed Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner in back-to-back overs. Vastrakar conceded 53 runs in 16 overs, including two maidens.

3/4

A look at her WTest career

Vastrakar, India Women's mainstay seamer across formats, made her Test debut in 2021 against England Women. As of now, she has taken 14 wickets from four matches at an incredible average of 17.69. She recorded her career-best innings figures (4/53) in the ongoing Test against Australia. Vastrakar scored 27 runs (unbeaten in both innings) and took four wickets in the recently-concluded WTest against England.

4/4

Vastrakar proves her mettle

Vastrakar has proved her mettle in Test cricket. Some of her recent scalps include Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (twice), Mooney, and Gardner. Her ability to spray the ball on the good-length area stands out.