Delhi Capitals rope in Jhye Richardson for Rs. 5 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 08:14 pm Dec 19, 202308:14 pm

Jhye Richardson will play for DC in IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction saw Australian pacer Jhye Richardson get bought by Delhi Capitals for a staggering Rs. 5 crore. Richardson had a base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore went for Richardson as well but it was DC, who went and secured the player on Tuesday. DC get an experienced player in the ranks. Here are the details.

Decoding Richardson's stats

The 27-year-old Richardson has played 85 T20 matches to date, claiming 112 wickets at 21.58. He owns five four-fers. He owns 19 scalps for Australia in 18 T20Is. Meanwhile, in the 50-over format, he owns 73 scalps at 27.98. In FC cricket, Richardson has claimed 106 scalps from 25 matches at an average of 20.94.

DC get Richardson