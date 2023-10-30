Ratan Tata denies claims of rewarding cricketer Rashid Khan

1/4

Business 2 min read

Ratan Tata denies claims of rewarding cricketer Rashid Khan

By Rishabh Raj 02:07 pm Oct 30, 202302:07 pm

I have no connection to cricket whatsoever: Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata has refuted WhatsApp rumors claiming that he would give a Rs. 10 crore reward to cricketer Rashid Khan. These rumors emerged after Khan was allegedly fined Rs. 55 lakh by the ICC for waving the Indian flag following Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan in the World Cup match last week. Tata clarified his stance, saying, "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players."

2/4

Tata urges public to verify information

"I have no connection to cricket whatsoever," Tata declared in a post on X﻿. He urged people not to believe such WhatsApp forwards and videos unless they originate from his official communication channels. This is not the first instance of Tata addressing false information spreading on social media. In June, he dispelled rumors about his investment in cryptocurrency, stating, "If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens."

3/4

Check out Tata's post

4/4

Afghanistan's first-ever win over Pakistan

On October 23, Afghanistan registered their second unexpected victory in the World Cup, securing their first-ever win over Pakistan in the 50-over format. They stunned their neighboring country with a resounding eight-wicket victory. The Afghanistan cricket team is scheduled to face Sri Lanka today at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.