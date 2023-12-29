Decoding India's five successive losses in SENA countries (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:21 pm Dec 29, 202303:21 pm

South Africa thrashed India by an innings and 32 runs in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. The Proteas posted 408 in response to India's first innings total of 245. India perished for 131 on Day 3. This was India's fifth successive Test loss in a SENA nation as the team now has some thinking to do. Here we decode the five successive losses.

Why does this story matter?

SENA refers to countries SA, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Players from Asia often struggle to operate in these nations due to the pace and bounce on the pitches. India have been majorly let down by their batters in SENA Tests lately. Their pace bowlers have also struggled to get going. The defeat in Centurion means India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match series.

India's crushing defeat in Centurion

India were down to 24/3 being put in to bat. KL Rahul's ton helped India cross 200 (245). Kagiso Rabada took a five-wicket haul. SA also suffered an early blow, but Dean Elgar (185) and David Bedingham steadied the ship. Marco Jansen took them past 400. India were bowled out in just 34.1 overs on Day 3. Virat Kohli's 76 went in vain.

How did the WTC final pan out?

India's preceding Test assignment in a SENA nation was the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in Kennington. Steve Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) propelled Australia to 469 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj took a four-fer. India scored 296 thanks to Ajinkya Rahane (89). Australia declared on 270/8, giving India a 444-run target. India lost that duel by 209 runs.

England beat India in Birmingham Test

England chased down 378 runs to win the rescheduled fifth Test versus India in July 2022. England, who elected to bowl, saw India score 416 in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hammered tons. England managed 284/10 after Jonny Bairstow slammed 106. India then perished for 245 before Joe Root and Bairstow helped England get past the line (378/3).

South Africa's win against India in Cape Town

SA beat India in the Cape Town Test in January 2022 to clinch the series 2-1. Batting first, India scored 223/10. Kohli made 79. In reply, India bowled out SA for 210. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer. Pant's magnificent ton helped India claw their way to 198/10 in the second innings. South Africa chased down 212, riding on a resounding knock by Keegan Petersen.

South Africa's comprehensive win in Johannesburg

SA defeated India in the Johannesburg Test of the 2021-22 series as well. India managed 202 in the first innings after electing to bat. Rahul scored 50 while Ravichandran Ashwin managed 46. SA compiled 229, with Keegan Petersen being the top scorer (62). Shardul Thakur took seven wickets. Middle-order batters helped India post 266 in the second innings. SA chased down the 240-run target.