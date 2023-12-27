KL Rahul stars again in a Boxing Day Test: Stats

By Parth Dhall 06:01 pm Dec 27, 202306:01 pm

Rahul smashed 101 in the 1st innings (Image source: X/@ICC)

KL Rahul starred with a phenomenal century in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Rahul saved India from a batting collapse after the Proteas elected to field. He reached his century on Day 2, guiding India to 245. Rahul became the third Indian with multiple Test tons in South Africa. Here are his stats in Boxing Day Tests.

Why does this story matter?

The Boxing Day (December 26) is celebrated after Christmas. It originated as a day off for servants who received a special Christmas box from their masters. Since 1980, the Boxing Day Test is a regular in Australia's cricket calendar. The fixture is held in Melbourne involving Australia and a touring side. Besides Australia, these matches are also hosted by South Africa and New Zealand.

Rahul made his Test debut Down Under

Rahul made his Test debut in the 2014/15 Boxing Day match Down Under (MCG). Although the Indian batter scored 3 and 1, he slammed a ton in his very next Test (SCG). He missed the Boxing Day Test on India's next tour to Australia (2020/21) but scored a century in this regard in South Africa (2021/22). Rahul has proved his mettle this time too.

A special century in Centurion, 2021

Interestingly, Rahul's seventh Test century came during the 2021/22 Boxing Day Test in South Africa, which India won. He reached the three-figure mark on the opening day. Rahul, who opened, recorded the highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in SA (123). Wasim Jaffer is the only other Indian opener to have scored a Test century in the Rainbow Nation.

Multiple Test tons in SA

Exactly two years later, Rahul became the third Indian with multiple centuries in South Africa in Test cricket. He smashed a 137-ball 101 (14 fours and 4 sixes) in the 1st innings in Centurion. Sachin Tendulkar hammered five Test tons in the Rainbow Nation, while Kohli has two hundreds. Eight other Indian batters have scored a ton in the format in South Africa.

His stats in Boxing Day Tests

Rahul has featured in three Boxing Day Tests as of now. He has racked up 251 runs from five innings at an average of 50.20 in this regard. His scores in these Tests read 3, 1, 123, 23, and 101.

First visiting batter with two Test tons in Centurion

Rahul has become the first-ever visiting batter with more than one Test century at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Tendulkar and Kohli are the only Indian batters to have slammed a ton at this venue in the format.

Most Test runs by a visiting batter in Centurion

Rahul now has the most runs by a visiting batter at SuperSport Park in Centurion in Test cricket. He owns 261 runs from five innings at 52.20 (two tons). Kohli follows Rahul with 249 runs.