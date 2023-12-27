Rahul becomes third Indian with multiple Test tons in SA

By Parth Dhall 02:33 pm Dec 27, 202302:33 pm

Rahul slammed his second Test ton in Centurion (Image source: X/@ICC)

Indian batter KL Rahul has slammed his eighth century in Test cricket. Rahul reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The 31-year-old, who batted in the middle order, saved India from a batting collapse on Day 1. Rahul is now the third Indian with more than one Test ton in SA.

A rescuing ton from Rahul

Rahul arrived as India were reduced to 92/4 after SA elected to field. He soon lost Virat Kohli at the other end, with India reaching 100. Rahul stitched crucial partnerships with R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur to take India past 160. Despite losing partners, Rahul returned unbeaten on 70 (Day 1). He completed his century in the first session on Day 2 (133 balls).

A Test ton after two years

Interestingly, Rahul's seventh Test century came during the 2021/22 Boxing Day Test in South Africa, which India won. He reached the three-figure mark on the opening day. Rahul, who opened, recorded the highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in SA (123). Wasim Jaffer is the only other Indian opener to have scored a Test century in the Rainbow Nation.

Second Test ton in SA

As mentioned, Rahul has become the third Indian with multiple centuries in South Africa in Test cricket. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hammered five Test tons in the Rainbow Nation, while Kohli has two hundreds in this regard. Eight other Indian batters have scored a ton in the format in South Africa.

More than one Test ton in Centurion

Rahul has become the first-ever visiting batter with more than one Test century at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Tendulkar and Kohli are the only Indian batters to have slammed a ton at this venue in the format.

A look at his Test career

Rahul, who made his Test debut in 2014, has raced past 2,700 runs in the format. He has an average of over 34. Rahul, who smashed his eighth Test ton, has 13 half-centuries in the format. The Indian batter also went past 300 Test runs against South Africa in six games. The tally includes three 50+ scores.