SA eye series win in Johannesburg; will India bounce back?

By Parth Dhall 01:55 pm Dec 13, 202301:55 pm

India lost the 2nd T20I by five wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

South Africa and India would lock horns in the 3rd and final T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on December 14. The Proteas defeated India in Gqeberha after the series was washed out. Notably, the 2nd T20I was also curtailed by rain, making it a 15-over run-chase. While SA eye a series win, the Men in Blue would hope to square it.

Venue, broadcast details, timing, and more

The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the 3rd T20I (8:30pm IST). The iconic stadium has hosted some memorable encounters, including the World Cup 2003 final. Notably, the pitches here usually assist the batters, with the average first-innings score being 158. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and South Africa have locked horns in 25 T20Is as of now, with the former winning 13 of them and losing 11 (NR: 1). India have won nine out of their 14 T20Is in SA. While the Men in Blue have lost four times, one match was abandoned. India won their last bilateral T20I series in SA in 2018, by a 2-1 margin.

Will India bring back Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

While Ruturaj Gaikwad missed the 2nd T20I due to illness, India left out Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal but to no avail. It remains to be seen if Suryakumar Yadav alters the Playing XI. Meanwhile, SA sealed the 2nd T20I despite missing their regular pace attack. They wouldn't want to tinker with the combination.

3rd T20I: A look at the Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, and Tabraiz Shamsi. India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.

Key milestones on offer

Arshdeep is two shy of completing 60 wickets in T20I cricket. He will become the sixth Indian bowler with this feat. Miller (2,233) could surpass Quinton de Kock (2,277) to become SA's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. Shamsi require three more to complete 80 wickets in the format. His compatriot Phehlukwayo is closing in on 50 T20I wickets (45).