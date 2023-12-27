Dean Elgar accomplishes 16,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats



By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Elgar is South Africa's eighth-highest run-getter in Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South African batting icon Dean Elgar has surpassed 16,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The veteran completed the feat during the opening Test match against India at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. Heading into the match, Elgar needed 25 runs to reach the milestone. He got to the mark on Day 2. Notably, Elgar has surpassed 50. Here we decode his Test numbers.

Eighth-highest run-getter for South Africa in Test cricket

As mentioned, Elgar completed 16,500 runs in First-Class cricket while 5,200-plus runs have come in Test cricket from 85 matches at a 37-plus average. He is the eighth-highest run-getter for the Proteas in the longest format of the game. Currently, the veteran batter owns 13 centuries and 24 fifties in Tests. He has amassed 47 centuries and 69 fifties in FC cricket.

A look at Elgar's Test record against India

Elgar has a decent record against India in Test cricket. He has amassed 850-plus runs against them in 14 Tests at a 36-plus average. The experienced batter has clocked five fifties along with a century. Among SA batters, he is the fifth-highest run-getter against India Only Jacques Kallis (1,734), Hashim Amla (1,528), AB de Villiers (1,334), and Graeme Smith (987) are ahead of Elgar.

Elgar set to retire following India Test series

The 36-year-old has earlier announced his retirement following the Test series against India. SA red-ball coach Shukri Conrad made it clear that Elgar is not in his future plans and hence, the veteran took this step. "Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate," Elgar said while announcing retirement.

Elgar registered this sensational Test record

Elgar scripted history when he carried his bat through the first innings of a Test against Australia in 2018. He was unbeaten on 141 and registered his third instance of carrying his bat in Test cricket. He equaled WI's Desmond Haynes, who previously held his record. They both are the only batters in Test cricket history to carry the bat thrice through an innings.