Australia beat Pakistan in Perth: Decoding the 2023-25 WTC table

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:00 pm Dec 17, 202303:00 pm

David Warner hammered a match-winning 164 against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia registered a mammoth win over Pakistan in the first Test in Perth as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Aussies were dominant in all three departments against Pakistan, registering a 360-run win to kick-start their summer. David Warner starred with a 164-run knock in the first innings. Here we decode the 2023-23 ICC World Test Championship points table.

A look at the match summary

Courtesy of Warner's big century, Australia posted a massive total of 487 as Aamer Jamal claimed 6/111 on his Test debut. In response, Pakistan could manage 271 thanks to Imam-ul-Haq's fine 62-run knock. Nathan Lyon finished with 3/66. In the second innings, Usman Khawaja's 90 helped Australia reach 233/5d. Chasing 450, Pakistan folded for 89. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets each.

Australia are in fourth spot, Pakistan drop to second position

Australia ended their Ashes 2-2 where they lost a few points due to poor over rate as well. With this win, they reached 30 points, registering three wins and two defeats. But their PCT of 41.67% means that they are in the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Pakistan dropped to second position as they suffered their first defeat in this cycle. Earlier, they whitewashed SL 2-0.

India climb up to the summit of the WTC table

India defeated West Indies 1-0 in their only series so far in the cycle. With a win in the opener, India collected their first points. The rain-curtailed second Test was drawn and both teams were awarded four points each. India with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67% have reached the summit of the WTC points table.

NZ and Bangladesh jointly hold the third position

New Zealand and Bangladesh opened their account in their latest Test series which ended in a 1-1 draw. The series opened their account in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Both teams have won a solitary game while losing the other clash. They have registered 12 points each with the same PCT of 50%. Hence, both NZ and Bangladesh are in third position.

Decoding England and West Indies' position

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes in this WTC cycle. However, they were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offences in the series which pegged them back to the sixth spot. They own only nine points with 15% PCT. Meanwhile, West Indies lost the India series 1-0 which included a washout, handing them four points. WI are fifth with 16.67% PCT.

WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates