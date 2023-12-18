2nd ODI: South Africa seek redemption against India in Gqeberha

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:44 am Dec 18, 202310:44 am

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

Team India would be high on confidence, having demolished South Africa by eight wickets in the ODI series opener in Johannesburg. They will now aim to seal the series in the second ODI of the three-match affair. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram's men have some thinking to do as they could only manage 116 runs in the opener. Here is the preview of the second game.

Pitch conditions and streaming details

The St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second game on December 19 (4:30pm IST). The surface here is expected to be quite dry with a bit of grass on the same. As far as the broadcast details are concerned, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here is the head-to-head record

These two teams have met each other a total of 92 times in ODIs. SA have an advantage over the Men in Blue with 50 victories, while India registered 39 wins. Three matches ended without a result. On South African soil, the Men in Blue own just 11 wins in 38 ODIs against the home team. The tally includes 25 defeats (NR: 2).

Can South Africa bounce back?

Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, who picked five and four wickets respectively in the opener, seemed unplayable to Proteas batters. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen will be required to step up. Meanwhile, India's chase was also pretty smooth with debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer slamming fine half-centuries.

Here are the probable XIs:

South Africa (Probable XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Tabraiz Shamsi. India (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

A look at the key performers

Markram is SA's leading run-getter in ODIs in 2023 with 995 runs at 52.36. Indian skipper KL Rahul has clobbered 983 ODI runs this year at a brilliant average of 70.21. The series opener saw Arshdeep become the first Indian pacer to claim an ODI fifer on South African soil against South Africa. Klaasen's strike rate in ODIs this year reads 142.22.

Dream11 fantasy cricket picks

Fantasy option 1: Heinrich Klaasen, KL Rahul (VC), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Nandre Burger. Fantasy option 1: KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan (C), Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh (VC), Nandre Burger.

