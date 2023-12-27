Dean Elgar slams 14th Test century in his final series

By Parth Dhall 06:47 pm Dec 27, 202306:47 pm

Dean Elgar will retire following the India Test series

South Africa's senior batter Dean Elgar has slammed his 14th century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against India at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Elgar, who is leading the Proteas in place of injured Temba Bavuma, took SA past 150 after India managed 245 in the first innings.

A well-deserved ton on a tricky pitch

Elgar lost his opening partner Aiden Markram for just 11 runs on the board. The former then added 97 runs along with top-order batter Tony de Zorzi. Elgar continued with his exploits despite losing de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession. He reached his century off just 140 balls in the second session. Elgar batted with resilience on a tricky surface.

Elgar's farewell Test series

Elgar earlier announced that he would retire following the Test series against India. SA's red-ball coach Shukri Conrad clarified that Elgar is not in his plans, and hence, the veteran took this step. "Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate," Elgar said while announcing retirement.

Over 5,000 runs in Test cricket

Elgar has been a stalwart for SA, especially in Test cricket, since making his debut back in 2012. He is among the eight SA batters to score 5,000-plus runs in Test cricket. The veteran has also captained the Proteas in 17 Tests. As mentioned, Elgar took over the leadership duties in the ongoing Test after Bavuma went off the field on Day 1.