Australia defeat Pakistan in Melbourne: Decoding the 2023-25 WTC table

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Australia defeat Pakistan in Melbourne: Decoding the 2023-25 WTC table

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:15 pm Dec 29, 202303:15 pm

Australia earn their fourth win of the 2023-25 WTC cycle (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australia reigned over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by 79 runs to take a 2-0 lead. The hosts posted 318 in the first innings before bundling out Pakistan for 264. In the second innings, Australia were in a spot of bother but they fought their way through to 262 before Pakistan folded for 237. We decode the World Test Championship table.

2/9

A look at the match summary

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Shan Masood (54). Pat Cummins claimed five wickets. Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (50), and Alex Carey (53) helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Masood (60) and Agha Salman's (50) efforts went in vain.

3/9

Australia register their fourth win of the cycle

Having featured in seven Test matches, Australia have won four of them while registering a solitary draw and suffering two defeats. The Kangaroos are third with 42 points and 50% PCT. Australia also ended the Ashes 2-2 where they lost a few points due to poor over rate as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan drop to fifth spot with 22 points and 45.83% PCT.

4/9

India docked two WTC points for a slow over rate

India have been penalized two World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in their opening Test match against South Africa in Centurion. They have also been fined 10% match fees as a punishment. Hence, they have dropped down to sixth spot with 14 points from three matches at a 38.89% PCT. India were two overs slower than their mark.

5/9

South Africa started the cycle with a massive win

South Africa kick-started their 2023-25 WTC campaign with a thumping win over India by an innings and 32 at the Centurion. The Proteas were completely on top of the visitors from day one in all aspects. Dean Elgar came up with a career-best 185 while Kagiso Rabada also chipped in with a five-wicket haul. SA are at the summit with 12 points (100% PCT).

6/9

NZ and Bangladesh tied on points

New Zealand and Bangladesh recently met in a two-match Test series which ended in a 1-1 draw. The series opened their account in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Both teams have won a game while losing the other. They have registered 12 points each with a PCT of 50%. Currently, NZ are second and Bangladesh are fourth with Australia in third, all with 50% PCT.

7/9

Decoding England and WI's position

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes in this WTC cycle. However, they were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offenses in the series which pegged them back to the eighth spot. They own only nine points with 15% PCT. Meanwhile, West Indies lost the India series 1-0 which included a washout, handing them four points. WI are seventh with 16.67% PCT.

8/9

Sri Lanka languish at the bottom

Sri Lanka suffered a 0-2 defeat against Pakistan in their only series in this series. They hence are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Lankan Lions are yet to open their account in this cycle.

9/9

A look at the WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.